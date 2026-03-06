Liberia: Pres. Boakai Establishes Technical Committee to Enforce Decision in Nimba Land Dispute

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has issued Executive Order No. 160 establishing a technical committee to oversee the enforcement and implementation of government decisions concerning the longstanding land dispute in Nimba County, particularly in the commercial city of Ganta.

The executive order, issued Thursday, March 5, creates what the presidency described as a neutral and professional mechanism to coordinate the peaceful and lawful enforcement of earlier government decisions related to the decades-old land conflict, which authorities say continues to pose challenges to peace, security and development in the region.

Mandate Based on Previous Decisions

According to the executive order, the committee will be responsible for enforcing and technically implementing prior presidential determinations, including the findings of the 2010 Nimba County Presidential Committee Report and relevant rulings of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Committee will be responsible for enforcing and technically implementing previous presidential decisions, the findings of the 2010 Nimba County Presidential Committee Report, and relevant rulings of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice," the order stated.

President Boakai noted that the establishment of the committee follows consultations with representatives of the disputing parties and other key stakeholders, aimed at ensuring transparency and inclusivity in the resolution process.

Committee Composition

Under the order, the committee will be chaired by Liberia's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, with a representative of the Liberia Land Authority serving as co-chair.

Other members include representatives from the Liberia National Police, the Ministry of Public Works, the Superintendent of Nimba County, as well as representatives of the Nimba Council of Elders and civil society organizations.

"The Committee will be chaired by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Liberia, with a representative of the Liberia Land Authority serving as Co-Chairperson," the president said.

Scope of Work

The committee's mandate includes conducting legal reviews, verifying land tenure documents, carrying out cadastral surveys and geospatial mapping, and facilitating dialogue with affected stakeholders.

It is also expected to coordinate peaceful enforcement measures where necessary in accordance with existing legal and administrative decisions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under the executive order, the committee will operate for an initial period of 60 days, with the possibility of renewal upon presidential approval.

"All ministries, agencies and local authorities have been directed to fully cooperate with the Committee in the discharge of its mandate," the order stated.

Administrative Support

The Office of the Minister of State Without Portfolio will serve as the committee's secretariat, providing administrative coordination, logistical support and facilitating the transmission of reports and recommendations to the president.

President Boakai said the initiative reflects his administration's commitment to strengthening the rule of law, promoting peaceful conflict resolution and ensuring equitable land governance across Liberia.

The president also called on residents of Ganta and surrounding communities, along with other stakeholders, to cooperate with the committee as the government works toward a peaceful and lasting resolution of the dispute.