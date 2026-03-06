Liberia: City Solicitors and Prosecutors to Boycott Courts Over Salary Dispute

Monrovia — March 5, 2026 Court proceedings across Liberia may face major disruptions following a directive issued by the leadership of the National City Solicitors Association of Liberia and the Association of Prosecution of Liberia, instructing all City Solicitors and prosecutors to stay away from courtrooms nationwide.

In a leak joint notice in the possession of The Liberian Investigator, the Presidents of both associations, Alex Hawkins S. Younge and Isaac Liverpool George Jr., announced that the action takes immediate effect. The communication further revealed that the directive mandates all prosecutors and City Solicitors across the country to boycott court proceedings until the government addresses concerns surrounding salaries and working conditions.

According to the statement, the action was taken after repeated attempts to engage the government over the welfare of legal practitioners serving as prosecutors and City Solicitors yielded no satisfactory results. "Our collective welfare and professional dignity have been persistently overlooked," the statement notes, emphasizing that the government, through the Ministry of Justice (Liberia), has failed to address longstanding demands, including salary increment and improved employment conditions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The leadership of the two associations said the boycott will remain in effect until authorities take "concrete and satisfactory action" to resolve the issues raised. The move could significantly affect the operations of courts across Liberia, as City Solicitors and prosecutors play a central role in criminal proceedings by representing the state in court.

Meanwhile, the associations have announced plans to publicly address the matter during a press conference scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026.

The press engagement is expected to be held around the Paynesville Town Hall in Paynesville, a major suburb of Monrovia, beginning at 9:00 a.m. During the conference, leaders of the associations are expected to outline the challenges prosecutors face, provide further details about their demands, and discuss the possible next steps if the government does not respond.

All City Solicitors nationwide have been urged to fully comply with the directive and demonstrate solidarity with the action until their concerns are addressed. "We shall remain absent from all court proceedings nationwide until the Government, through the Ministry of Justice, takes concrete and satisfactory action to resolve these pressing matters," the leak communication stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The state prosecutors in their communication revealed that their salary were been harmonized during the regime of former president George Weah, since them the current government promised to step it up, but they are yet to fulfilled their promised.

The Government of Liberia has yet to issue an official response to the announcement.