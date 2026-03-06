Liberia Targets Fisheries Growth With Major Investment Conference

The Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., on Thursday outlined plans for Liberia's first National Fisheries Investment Conference, describing the upcoming event as a major step toward unlocking the country's vast but underutilized marine resources.

Speaking during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, Saygbe said the two-day conference, scheduled for March 30-31 at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi, will bring together policymakers, international experts, investors, and development partners to explore investment opportunities in Liberia's fisheries sector and strengthen the country's emerging blue economy.

Saygbe said Liberia possesses significant fishery resources that remain largely untapped, noting that the country's waters contain an estimated 254,000 metric tons of deep-water fish biomass and about 94,000 metric tons of surface-water species. Yet Liberia currently harvests only about 53,000 metric tons annually, including roughly 17,000 metric tons from the international tuna industry.

"We believe that many of our natural resources have not been fully capitalized on in ways that benefit the Liberian people," he said. "This conference provides a platform to expand sustainable fisheries management, create jobs, and strengthen food security for both urban and rural communities."

According to the NaFAA Director General, the conference aligns with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, as well as regional and international frameworks, including the African Union's Blue Economy Strategy, the ECOWAS fisheries governance framework, and Sustainable Development Goal 14, which focuses on life below water.

Platform for Investment and Partnerships

The National Fisheries Investment Conference, dubbed the "Kpongama" Conference, aims to showcase Liberia's high-value marine species and attract both domestic and international investors to the sector.

Saygbe said the event will facilitate public-private partnerships, business-to-business engagement, and government-to-investor dialogue, allowing Liberia to leverage international expertise while expanding its own fisheries industry.

"The objective is to inform the world that Liberia has significant fisheries potential and that we are ready to work with partners to responsibly develop this sector," he said.

Golden Touch Corporation was competitively selected through a World Bank-supported process to organize the conference, Saygbe said. Planning for the event has also involved multiple government institutions and sector stakeholders.

Among the participating agencies are the National Investment Commission, Bureau of State Enterprises, Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association, Liberia Maritime Authority, National Port Authority, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Central Bank of Liberia and the Ministry of National Defense, among others.

Technology, Innovation and Blue Marketplace

A centerpiece of the conference will be a "Blue Marketplace," where scientists from NaFAA will showcase some of Liberia's high-value fish species and demonstrate investment opportunities within the sector.

International participants will also present innovations in fisheries technology and governance. Experts from Slovenia, Saygbe said, will demonstrate Blue Trapper technology, a system designed to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing through advanced monitoring tools.

Delegations from Morocco and other fisheries-producing countries will also share best practices in seafood processing and value addition.

Local fish farmers and entrepreneurs will display products including tilapia, catfish and processed seafood, highlighting opportunities for small and medium enterprises in Liberia's growing aquaculture sector.

Key Policy Discussions

The conference will feature multiple thematic sessions examining critical areas of fisheries development and governance.

Topics will include the blue economy as a driver of economic transformation, sustainable fisheries management, aquaculture investment opportunities, climate resilience, value addition and market access, technology and innovation, and community livelihoods.

According to Saygbe, the sessions will be moderated by a mix of Liberian and international experts, with 44 panelists participating across nine discussion panels.

Among the moderators are representatives from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana, the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia, the Atlantic African Fisheries Commission in Morocco, and global networks representing women fish processors and traders.

Presidential Launch of Key Fisheries Policies

A major highlight of the conference will be the planned launch by President Joseph Boakai of three strategic documents for Liberia's fisheries sector.

These include a 10-year strategic plan for fisheries development, a public-private partnership strategy, and a national fisheries investment plan.

Saygbe said the documents will outline a long-term roadmap for managing Liberia's marine resources while expanding investment and economic opportunities.

Major Investment Proposals

Liberia will also unveil three bankable investment proposals to strengthen the fisheries value chain.

The first proposal involves establishing a Liberian industrial fishing fleet, enabling the country to operate its own vessels while partnering with private companies.

Another proposal focuses on constructing a dedicated industrial fishing port and dry dock to address the country's current lack of facilities for servicing fishing vessels. At present, Saygbe said, many vessels operating in Liberia must travel to Ghana or Senegal for maintenance.

The third proposal involves developing Liberia's first industrial-scale aquaculture farm, to be located in Nimba County, with additional farms planned in three other counties.

Saygbe said these projects could significantly expand Liberia's seafood production while creating employment opportunities across coastal communities.

International Participation Expected

The opening ceremony will feature high-level participation from several countries, including fisheries ministers from Morocco, Ghana, and Sierra Leone, as well as senior Liberian government officials.

Saygbe said the conference has already attracted strong international interest following Liberia's participation in the Seafood for Africa Conference in Morocco, where the country promoted its fisheries investment opportunities.

Fish Market Day Ahead of Conference

As part of public engagement efforts ahead of the conference, NaFAA will also host its next Fish Market Day on March 14 at Invincible Park in Monrovia.

Saygbe disclosed that the event will feature about 50 women fish processors and traders selling locally sourced seafood, including catfish, tilapia, lobster, and crab.

The initiative, supported by Orange Liberia and the Food and Agriculture Organization, promotes direct sales from fishing communities to consumers while strengthening local fisheries value chains.

Customers who pay using Orange Money will receive a 10% discount, he said.

Development Partners Supporting Conference

Saygbe noted that the National Fisheries Investment Conference is being supported by several development partners, including the World Bank, the European Union, ProBlue, and Orange Liberia.

"The goal is to demonstrate that Liberia has the right policy environment and investment climate for the fisheries sector," Saygbe said. "We want to show the world that Liberia is ready to grow its blue economy."

He encouraged the public and stakeholders to participate in both the upcoming fish market event and the National Fisheries Investment Conference, describing the sector as a key driver of Liberia's economic future.