Liberian Police Charge Fula Security Group Leader With Paramilitary Activities

MONROVIA — The Liberia National Police has formally charged Mohammed D. Sheriff, the head of a community-based Fula security group, with paramilitary activities after investigators alleged he operated an unregistered security organization outside the country's legal framework governing private security services.

Sheriff, 54, a resident of Logan's Town who hails from Bong County, was charged under Chapter 11, Section 11.5 of Liberia's Penal Law, according to a police charge sheet issued at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police in Monrovia.

Authorities say the charge stems from the activities of a group identified as the National Fula Community Security Services (NFCSS), which investigators allege operated without official government authorization.

Social Media Posts Prompt Probe

Police said the investigation began following a February 13, 2026 gathering at the Fish Market Mosque in Sinkor, where Sheriff and several individuals were reportedly seen wearing military-style security attire under the banner of the National Fula Community Security Services.

Photos and videos of the gathering circulated on social media, raising national security concerns and prompting the Ministry of Justice to mandate the Liberia National Police to launch a full investigation.

Sheriff was subsequently invited to the police headquarters on February 18, where investigators informed him of his constitutional rights in the presence of his lawyer before proceeding with questioning.

Group Not Registered

According to investigators, the probe established that the National Fula Community Security Services is not registered as a private security firm with the Liberian government.

Police further said the group reportedly has approximately 70 personnel and operates without a clearly defined administrative structure, allegedly giving Sheriff broad authority over its operations.

During the investigation, Sheriff reportedly presented 25 identification documents belonging to members of the organization, including Liberian national ID cards, passports, birth certificates and other personal identification records.

Police said those documents were verified as belonging to the individuals presented. However, authorities say Sheriff could not account for 45 additional individuals reportedly associated with the group, raising further concerns among investigators.

Security Attire Under Scrutiny

Police also examined uniforms allegedly used by members of the organization.

Investigators said Sheriff presented three different colored collared T-shirts, green, black and white, bearing the name "National Fula Community Security Services." The shirts also featured the Liberian flag on the right arm and an organizational badge printed on the chest.

Authorities said a khaki long-sleeve jacket with an attached badge was also presented as part of the group's operational attire.

Police emphasized that, while Sheriff owns a legally registered private security company, Discipline Guard Services, registered with the Liberian government on November 18, 2011, the NFCSS allegedly operated outside the regulatory framework governing private security institutions in Liberia.

Mosque Protection Claim

During questioning, Sheriff reportedly told investigators that the group had been operating since 2011 with the purpose of providing security for mosques across Liberia, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan and other major Islamic prayer gatherings.

Police said this claim was corroborated by Abdularahmani Sow, Acting Chairman of the National Muslim Council of Liberia, and Sheikh Abdullah A. Kromah, Deputy Grand Mufti of the council.

Investigators also confirmed that Mamadu Sallu Jalloh, an imam at the Bobom Market Caldwell Mosque, appeared in a video addressing members of the group during a burial ceremony held at the Fish Market Mosque on February 13.

Case Heads to Court

Despite those explanations, police concluded that the National Fula Community Security Services constitutes an illegal security organization because it is not formally registered or recognized by the Liberian government.

As a result, authorities say Sheriff has been formally charged with paramilitary activities, a criminal offense under Liberia's penal code.

The case is now awaiting judicial disposition at the Monrovia City Court, where Sheriff has been forwarded as the government proceeds with prosecution.