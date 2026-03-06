Liberia: Police Charges Fula Security Leader

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has formally charged 54-year-old Mohammed D. Sheriff, head of the National Fula Community Security Service, with alleged paramilitary activities following an investigation that found the group operating with military-style uniforms and dozens of members without government authorization.

Police authorities said the charges followed an investigation triggered by videos circulating on social media showing members of the group gathered at the Fish Market Mosque in Sinkor on February 13.

Investigators disclosed that the organization, also known as the National Fula Security of Liberia (NFSL), had about 70 members and was conducting organized activities resembling those of a security or paramilitary unit, despite not being registered with the government.

According to police findings, members of the group were seen wearing uniform-style clothing and standing in formation, raising concerns within Liberia's security community about the possible existence of an unauthorized security structure.

The controversy surrounding the group first surfaced in February 2026, when videos circulated widely across social media platforms showing dozens of men, reportedly affiliated with the NFSL, assembled in a coordinated formation and engaging in what appeared to be drills.

The footage quickly spread across online platforms and diaspora forums, prompting questions about whether an ethnic-based security force was emerging in Liberia.

The development soon caught the attention of national security authorities, who subsequently launched an investigation to determine the group's activities and legal standing.

Amid growing public concern, the Ministry of Justice (Liberia) intervened, declaring that the organization was not legally registered and had no authorization to operate as a security entity.

Officials stressed that under Liberian law, only state security institutions, including the police and other recognized agencies, are permitted to conduct organized security operations.

The ministry later ordered the immediate suspension of all activities associated with the group pending further investigation.

The situation quickly sparked wider national debate, particularly given Liberia's history with militias and irregular armed groups during the country's civil conflicts.

Security analysts and lawmakers have since warned that the emergence of parallel or ethnically organized security structures could undermine the authority of the state and threaten national stability, while leaders within the Fula community continue to reject claims that the initiative was intended to operate as a militia.