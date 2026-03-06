Nigeria: D'Tigress Unveil Final Squad for Women's World Cup Qualifiers

For a team that has rewritten the script of African women's basketball in recent years, the selection carries the weight of both legacy and expectation

The Nigeria women's national basketball team, D'Tigress have unveiled their final 12-player roster for the upcoming FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament 2026, scheduled to take place from 11-17 March in France.

Head coach Rena Wakama has largely stayed faithful to the core of players who powered Nigeria to unprecedented continental dominance. Eleven members of the squad were part of the historic side that defeated Mali women's national basketball team in Abidjan to secure a fifth consecutive AfroBasket title, further cementing the team's reputation as the undisputed queens of African basketball.

A core built on winning

The final roster features a blend of seasoned leaders and battle-tested performers who have been central to the team's success on both continental and global stages.

The selected players are:

Promise Amukamara, Elizabeth Balogun, Blessing Ejiofor, Nicole Enabosi, Rita Igbokwe, Ezinne Kalu, Pallas Kunayi, Victoria Macaulay, Murjanatu Musa, Sarah Ogoke, Amy Okonkwo and Ifunaya Okoro.

The list was trimmed from the 17-player provisional squad announced in February, with Pius Beggi Idubano, Adenike Olawuyi, Grace Efosa, Wandoo Hemba and Tewogbade Mololuwa missing out on the final cut.

Carrying the weight of a dynasty

Over the past decade, D'Tigress have transformed from continental contenders into a global force in women's basketball. Their historic triumph in Abidjan marked a fifth straight title at the FIBA Women's AfroBasket, an achievement unmatched in the modern era of African basketball.

That sustained excellence has also elevated Nigeria's reputation on the international stage, where the team has repeatedly demonstrated that African basketball can compete with the world's best.

The road through France

Nigeria will begin their campaign at the qualifying tournament with a demanding schedule against teams from different basketball cultures.

Their fixtures are as follows:

11 March: Nigeria vs Colombia women's national basketball team

12 March: Nigeria vs South Korea women's national basketball team

14 March: Nigeria vs Philippines women's national basketball team

15 March: Nigeria vs France women's national basketball team

17 March: Nigeria vs Germany women's national basketball team

Only the top three teams from the group will secure qualification for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026, which will be staged in Berlin, Germany from 4 to 13 September 2026.

Eyes on another Global statement

For D'Tigress, qualification is more than a routine objective. It represents another opportunity to extend a golden era that has seen Nigeria dominate Africa while steadily building credibility on the global stage.

With a squad anchored by experience and sharpened by years of winning together, the five-time continental champions will arrive in France with a mission: to defend the pride of African basketball and prove once again that their dynasty is far from finished.