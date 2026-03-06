Nigeria: Jigawa Women Laud DSS Over Handling of Walida's Case

Several women groups on Thursday in Dutse, capital of Jigawa State, praised the Department of State Services (DSS) for what they described as the impressive handling of the knotty case involving a Jigawa-borm lady, Walida Abdulhadi.

The women, in their hundreds, made their position known during a solidary march in support of the DSS. They thronged from Maiqwarya round-about, chanting songs in support of Walida and the DSS through major streets of the town, terminating at the Government House, Dutse.

Led by the trioka of Aisha Shamshudeen, Balaraba Aliyu, and Salma Abdullahi, the women bore several banners and placards with inscriptions expressing support support and confidence in the DSS,

Some of the banners bore the inscription "Thank you DSS for Standing by Walida," "We are happy with the DSS for refusing to play politics with the plight of Walida," and "Walida has become a test case for Gender Rights," among others.

At the Government House, where the women were received by the Permanent Secretary, Audu Garba Dutse, leaders of the coalition took turns to speak, mainly expressing their support for the way the case is being handled by the DSS. They expressed the hope that the matter would not become politicized at the expense of Walida.

One of the speakers, Ms. Abdullahi, cited an example of how she brought to the attention of the Jigawa DSS Command, a suspected case of rape. She said the matter was diligently handled.

She stated that, the way the DSS handled the suspected rape case she reported, gave her the hope that the secret police would handle Walida case with outmost professionalism.

"I, therefore, wasn't surprised that the DSS Director General co-opted all the relevant stakeholders to help unravel how we got to where we are on Walida, and how to help many other young women who might be going through similar ordeals or experiences," she said, adding, "we also commend our dear Governor.

On Wednesday, some other groups in Hadejia also expressed support for the secret police's handling of the Walida issue.

The residents, in their numbers, staged a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday at the Sambajo roundabout in the town.

They thanked the State Government for ensuring the well-being of Walida, and for accommodating her in Abuja. The people cautioned against acts capable of disrupting the peace of the state.

Abubakar Babangida, who spoke on behalf of the umbrella association, Hadejia Advocacy Movement, commended Governor Mallam Nura Namadi, for making genuine moves to resolve the matter.

He noted that, it was the diligence in the investigation process that led to the revelation by National Population Commission (NPC) of Walida's real age of 22, and her ordeal.

Babangida stated that Walida should be an eye-opener to what could be the lot of several other young girls in the state and beyond, and tasked parents on their responsibility to their children, especially the girl child.

He noted that task before the State and Walida's family should be on how to make her undergo the best therapy sessions.

"Focus should be on how to heal her mind and body, not inciting public disorder as the case is already being handled by the appropriate authorities," noted Babangida .

He specifically thanked the Department of State Services (DSS) for what he described as the transparency with which the Service handled the matter, even engaging several relevant parties.

"Happily, the matter is currently in court. It is a test case and it will be interesting to see the courts will decide. Jigawa State Government has really done well in handling and finally taking over Walida", he declared.

It may be recalled that the DSS on Thursday, 26th February, handed over Walida to her Governor, Umar Namadi.

The handing over followed weeks of expanded investigations into her disappearance from home. The DSS DG, Tosin Ajayi, had assured that Walida's welfare and that of her baby will be top priority. The DG further promised that the same diligence and transparency displayed during the joint investigation, will be exhibited during the court process.

Representatives from the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ministry of Women Affairs, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and other Civil Society Organisations including Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) and National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) were present during the handing over.