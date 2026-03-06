Nigeria: When No One Owns Decision, the Nation Pays the Price

opinion

Nigeria's greatest institutional risk is not technology failure -- it is structural accountability failure_

Nigeria is not short of ambition. Across the country's most strategic sectors, visible progress is undeniable. Banks deploy AI-driven credit models and real-time payment platforms. Telecommunications networks rely increasingly on automation and predictive optimisation. Energy institutions pursue grid modernisation. Healthcare systems expand digital records and telemedicine services. Manufacturing firms integrate enterprise resource planning systems and automated production lines. Construction projects use modelling software and digital project management tools. Government agencies digitise procurement processes and service delivery platforms. From the outside, capability appears to be rising.

Yet beneath this visible progress, a quieter and more consequential risk is expanding: the accountability gap at the decision layer.

When major initiatives falter -- whether in banking, infrastructure, regulatory enforcement, subsidy reform, AI deployment, procurement systems, public-private partnerships, or large-scale development programmes -- the aftermath often follows a familiar script. Investigations are launched. Statements are issued. Processes are reviewed. Committees are examined. Consultants present findings. Compliance checklists are revisited. But a more uncomfortable question lingers beneath the surface: who actually owned the decision?

Not who implemented it. Not who advised it. Not which system executed it. But who accepted responsibility for the risk before the outcome was certain.

This question now defines exposure across both public and private institutions in Nigeria. The issue is not intelligence. It is not ambition. It is not even technology. It is structural accountability.

Over the past decade, decision-making across the world has changed fundamentally. Artificial intelligence, automation, predictive analytics, and digital platforms have compressed the time between information and execution. In banking, credit approvals that once required multiple layers of review now occur in seconds. In telecoms, network optimisation decisions are algorithmically executed. In manufacturing, supply chains adjust automatically to data inputs. In transportation systems, digital routing and scheduling systems influence daily operations. In energy management, real-time monitoring tools guide dispatch decisions. In public administration, digital procurement systems process approvals at speed.

Acceleration increases efficiency. But it also changes risk.

Global research consistently shows that between 60% and 70% of digital transformation initiatives fail to achieve their intended strategic objectives. Studies on AI adoption indicate that more than 70% of AI-related failures are linked not to faulty algorithms but to oversight and decision-ownership gaps. Large infrastructure projects worldwide exceed budgets by 30-50% on average, often because assumptions embedded at approval stage were never rigorously challenged. These failures are rarely technological. They are structural. Acceleration without accountability magnifies exposure.

Structural accountability is not about public blame or hindsight criticism. It is about design. It is about ensuring that before execution begins, authority is clear, escalation boundaries are defined, risk acceptance is documented, and the reasoning behind a decision is preserved. At its core, structural accountability requires clarity on who formally owns approval and risk acceptance, what triggers require elevation to higher authority, whether identified risks were acknowledged before execution, how the rationale behind decisions is archived, and whether the decision can withstand regulatory, legal, investor, or public scrutiny years later. Where these elements are ambiguous or informal, exposure grows silently. Institutions then operate on process rather than ownership.

Nigeria's financial sector illustrates the dynamic clearly. It is among the most technologically advanced on the continent. AI-driven credit scoring, fraud detection systems, digital payments, and automated compliance monitoring are expanding rapidly. At the same time, regulatory scrutiny has intensified. Supervisory authorities increasingly examine board-level oversight of risk models, escalation clarity during operational incidents, documentation of risk acceptance, and executive accountability during system failures. In many global banking reviews, a recurring pattern emerges: risk signals were present, controls were technically sound, committees reviewed proposals, yet documented risk acceptance at the appropriate authority level was unclear. When AI systems scale decisions, accountability must scale with them. Otherwise scrutiny shifts from institutional to personal.

Telecommunications presents a similar pattern. Networks across Nigeria rely heavily on automation for traffic management, service optimisation, and data governance. Service disruptions, data breaches, or compliance failures have nationwide implications. Regulators across Africa have imposed significant penalties related to systemic outages and compliance lapses. When automated optimisation leads to disruption, the central question is not whether the software functioned correctly. It is whether escalation boundaries were clearly defined and whether someone formally owned the override authority. Without visible structural accountability, automation amplifies exposure rather than resilience.

Energy and infrastructure carry even higher stakes. Nigeria's energy reforms, capital-intensive projects, and public infrastructure initiatives shape economic outcomes for decades. Across Africa, infrastructure projects frequently encounter cost overruns, contract renegotiations, and oversight breakdowns. Global analysis attributes much of this to unchallenged assumptions at approval stage. This is not simply financial miscalculation. It is structural failure at the decision point. Infrastructure decisions require documented assumption challenges, defined escalation triggers, and clear risk ownership. Without the ability to reconstruct why judgments were made, investor confidence erodes and public trust weakens.

Manufacturing and construction demonstrate how operational complexity can diffuse accountability. Manufacturing firms increasingly adopt automation, digital supply chain tools, and predictive maintenance systems. Construction projects involve layered approval processes among contractors, consultants, financiers, and public authorities. When supply chain disruptions, safety incidents, or cost escalations occur, investigations often reveal fragmented authority. Responsibility is diffused across operational units, compliance teams, and executive leadership. Operational efficiency does not guarantee structural resilience. Without explicit ownership, accountability becomes reactive.

Healthcare adds an ethical dimension. Digital health systems, telemedicine platforms, and electronic procurement frameworks were implemented at unprecedented speed after COVID-19. Subsequent reviews in emerging markets revealed procurement defensibility gaps and escalation ambiguity under crisis pressure. Healthcare decisions carry human consequences. Structural accountability in this sector is not merely financial. It is ethical.

Transportation systems and public administration operate within multi-agency complexity. Nigeria's ports, aviation sector, rail systems, and road networks increasingly depend on digital coordination systems.

When operational failures or safety incidents occur, investigations frequently uncover overlapping mandates and unclear escalation boundaries. In public administration, procurement approvals, regulatory decisions, and reform initiatives often rely on committee-based structures. Process compliance does not automatically ensure defensibility. Without explicit authority mapping and documented risk acceptance, institutional credibility becomes fragile.

It is tempting to frame accountability challenges as primarily public sector issues. That would be incomplete. Private institutions face regulatory penalties, litigation exposure, market volatility, and shareholder activism. Investors and international partners increasingly evaluate not only financial performance but oversight maturity.

Committees do not dilute responsibility. Systems do not absorb accountability. Consultants do not replace ownership. Structural accountability must be explicit across both public and private domains.

Nigeria stands at a critical institutional moment. Digital transformation will accelerate further. AI adoption will deepen. Regulatory expectations will rise. Capital markets will demand transparency.

Institutions that endure will not be those with the most advanced software. They will be those whose decisions can withstand scrutiny. Structural accountability is not a moral aspiration. It is a competitive advantage. It strengthens investor confidence. It reduces regulatory exposure. It stabilises governance transitions. It builds institutional trust.

The ultimate test of any major decision -- in banking, telecoms, energy, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, transportation, or public policy -- will not occur at the moment of approval. It will occur years later, when outcomes are challenged and hindsight sharpens analysis. At that moment, institutional strength will depend on whether someone can calmly say, "I owned this decision. These were the risks. This is why we accepted them."

When no one owns the decision, the nation pays the price. When ownership is structural, institutions mature. Nigeria's future resilience will depend less on acquiring new technologies and more on designing the structural architecture that governs how decisions are made, escalated, documented, and defended. In the age of acceleration, resilience is structural. And structural accountability must be designed before outcomes are tested.

Dr. Henry Naiho is Founder and Principal of Decision Infrastructure Group USA, advising boards and regulators on structural accountability and decision defensibility in technology-enabled institutions.*