Liberia: Districts in Bong County Begin Witnessing Early Signs of 2029 Election Battle

Gbarnga — In Bong County, the mood suggests that 2029 is closer than the calendar indicates. Though the presidential and legislative elections remain more than three years away, political tension is already simmering across the county's seven electoral districts.

From Gbarnga to Suakoko, from Salala to Fuamah to Sanoyea, from Kpaii to Kokoyah, and from Zota to Panta, early alignments, quiet mobilizations, and subtle rivalries are redefining the political landscape.

Potential challengers are surfacing. Incumbents are consolidating. Old alliances are fracturing, while new ones are taking shape. The battle for 2029, particularly for the lone Senate seat and the seven representative positions, is gradually moving from speculation to structured political manoeuvring.

The Senate Showdown

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Early political signals from Bong County suggest that the county's next senatorial contest could evolve into a high stakes showdown between incumbent Senator Prince K. Moye and former District Five Representative Edward Karfiah.

While other potential aspirants may yet emerge, current political permutations across the county indicate that the race could narrow into a contest between two experienced political figures with contrasting trajectories and political momentum.

Senator Moye: The Incumbent with the Record

Senator Moye is expected to approach the 2029 race from a position of strength. By the time the elections arrive, he will have served nine years as Senator and eight years as Representative of District Two, giving him nearly two decades of legislative experience.

That longevity has allowed him to build a political brand centered on visible development and electoral resilience.

Across Bong County, the senator frequently points to a record of infrastructure initiatives. Supporters credit him with personally constructing more than 30 development projects in various communities and lobbying through the national budget to secure funding for over 20 additional projects.

These efforts have helped reinforce his reputation as a lawmaker who converts political influence into tangible results for constituents. Equally significant is his electoral track record. Senator Moye has never been defeated in a political contest in Bong County.

He first won the District Two representative seat in 2011, securing a commanding victory, and repeated the feat in 2017. In 2020, he transitioned to the Senate in a race widely viewed as challenging at the time. Running as an opposition candidate, he overwhelmingly defeated then incumbent Senator Henry Yallah of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC), overcoming political odds that many analysts believed favored the sitting lawmaker.

The victory cemented Senator Moye's image as a battle tested politician capable of winning difficult elections. By 2029, he will likely run as a candidate aligned with the ruling establishment, which could further strengthen his political machinery and access to national resources.

Taken together, his infrastructure record, incumbency advantage and undefeated electoral history mean many observers already view Senator Moye as the candidate to beat in the upcoming senatorial race.

Karfiah: A Familiar Name Seeking Redemption

Former District Five Representative Edward Karfiah remains one of the most recognizable political figures in Bong County and is widely expected to mount a serious challenge in 2029.

Karfiah served two terms as Representative of District Five, first winning election in 2011 and securing re-election in 2017. His twelve-year tenure gave him significant political exposure and a countywide network of supporters.

However, his most recent political outing, his 2023 senatorial bid, produced an unexpected outcome. For much of the early campaign period, the race was widely viewed as a near certain victory for Karfiah. Reports indicate he had begun countywide outreach efforts as early as three years before the election, building alliances and expanding his political base.

But the political landscape shifted dramatically when Johnny Kpehe, then a relatively lesser known candidate, entered the race just eight months before election day. In a result that surprised many observers, Kpehe went on to overwhelmingly defeat Karfiah.

The loss raised questions about the durability of Karfiah's political coalition, particularly given the long head start he had in the race. If Karfiah struggled to overcome a late entering challenger in 2023, analysts say the challenge could be even greater against Senator Moye, whose political organization and electoral history remain formidable.

If the contest ultimately becomes a Moye-Karfiah rematch of political heavyweights, Bong County could witness one of its most competitive senatorial races in recent history. For now, however, the election remains years away and the political environment can change rapidly. New candidates could emerge. Alliances could shift. Local dynamics across Bong County's seven electoral districts could reshape the race.

But as early signals continue to surface, one thing appears increasingly clear that the road to the 2029 Senate seat in Bong County may ultimately run through Senator Moye and any challenger including Karfiah will have to find a way to overcome that reality.

For now the county waits to see how the political chessboard unfolds before 2029.

District One, Prince Koinah, Unity Party

Rep. Prince Koinah, a first-term lawmaker from Kokoyah Administrative District, broke a long-standing electoral pattern in 2023. For three consecutive elections, from 2011 to 2023, natives of Kpaii District consistently defeated candidates from Kokoyah. Political observers attributed that trend to the fragmentation of Kokoyah votes due to multiple candidates emerging from the area.

Rep. Koinah defied that jinx. Since taking office, he has strategically invested his first two years in courting Kpaii District, a populous region that traditionally did not favor Kokoyah candidates. His commissioning of a pipe-borne water project in Kpaii, valued at approximately three million Liberian dollars, is widely seen as a political masterstroke. The project, sponsored by his office, is scheduled to commence in December 2024 and be dedicated in January 2025.

Additionally, he has lobbied for farm-to-market road pavement through the national budget and has equitably distributed tuition aid to students from both Kokoyah and Kpaii. These initiatives appear designed to dismantle historical voting barriers.

As of now, no major rival has emerged. However, Rep. Koinah's 2029 prospects will depend largely on whether Kokoyah avoids internal fragmentation and how many candidates emerge from Kpaii. If he sustains engagement in areas he lost in 2023, his re-election bid could be less challenging than his initial race.

District Two, James Kolleh, People's Unification Party

District Two is shaping up as one of the most volatile constituencies. Rep. James Kolleh faces a looming challenge from former Senator Henry Yallah, who has reportedly indicated his intention to contest in 2029.

Rep. Kolleh's political calculus is further complicated by his reported endorsement of Karfiah's Senate ambition, a move that could strain his relationship with Senator Moye, whose influence in District Two remains formidable. Should Senator Moye support Yallah in the legislative race in 2029, Rep. Kolleh's re-election prospects could weaken significantly.

Given Sen. Moye's history of commanding over 70 percent of the vote in the district during his tenure as Representative, his backing of any challenger could decisively tilt the race. At this stage, Rep. Kolleh's hold on District Two appears increasingly uncertain.

District Three, Marvin Cole, CMC

Rep. Marvin Cole's second term has not mirrored the strength of his first. Initially elevated to Chair the powerful Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, his influence waned following the House leadership crisis that led to the removal of Speaker Fonati Koffa, who had appointed him.

Rep. Cole's indecision about his 2029 ambition has fueled uncertainty. At times, he signals a third-term bid for District Three. At other times, he hints at a Senate run. A senatorial contest would require him to relinquish a relatively secure seat for a riskier countywide race.

Political sentiment within District Three suggests that if Rep. Cole seeks a third term, he remains the favorite. FrontPage Africa understands that he is more inclined to retain his seat than pursue a Senate bid. As of now, no formidable challenger has surfaced.

District Four, Robert Flomo Womba, Unity Party

Rep. Robert Flomo Womba made history in 2023 as the first lawmaker to secure re-election in District Four. However, both of his victories were accompanied by allegations of irregularities from opponents.

His second term has been overshadowed by health challenges, resulting in prolonged absences for medical treatment abroad. This limited presence has created openings for rivals Jonah Tokpah and Quanuquanei Karmue, who finished second and third, respectively, in 2023. Rep. Womba won Tokpah with 81 votes.

Rep. Womba's challenge lies not only in countering opponents but also in reassuring constituents of his availability and capacity to serve. If his health concerns persist and his district engagement remains limited, 2029 could become an uphill battle.

District Five, Eugine JM Kollie, Coalition for Democratic Change

Rep. Eugine JM Kollie began his first term with considerable momentum, particularly after being appointed Chairman of the Committee on Mines and Energy. During that period, he leveraged the committee to attract development initiatives to District Five.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, his removal from the committee following the House leadership crisis slowed his momentum. For nearly a year, his political visibility in the district declined. Recently, he has re-emerged with renewed vigor.

One major advantage in his favor is District Five's consistent support for the Coalition for Democratic Change. In 2023, the multiplicity of candidates from Suakoko Administrative District fragmented the vote, aiding his victory. If a similar pattern repeats in 2029, Rep. Kollie could secure re-election. Nevertheless, any consolidation of opposition candidates could pose a serious threat.

District Six, Moima Briggs Mensah, Independent

Rep. Moima Briggs Mensah, the only female member of the Bong Legislative Caucus, is widely expected to seek a third term. However, her path appears challenging.

Her role as Liberia's representative to the ECOWAS Parliament has reportedly distanced her from regular district engagement. Constituents note that her visibility has diminished compared to previous years.

Her main challenger, William Thompson, has capitalized on this gap by maintaining consistent grassroots engagement. As things stand, if elections were held today, Thompson could hold a slight advantage. For Briggs Mensah, reconnecting with her base will be critical to reversing that trajectory.

District Seven, Foday Fahnbulleh, Independent

Of all the representatives elected in 2023, Rep. Foday Fahnbulleh appears to have the clearest path to re-election, though it remains early. His legislative oversight, particularly his pressure on China Union to fulfill its corporate social responsibility commitments, has yielded tangible benefits, including support to Bong Mines Hospital and other community initiatives.

Demographically, Rep. Fahnbulleh benefits from Fuamah District's numerical advantage. Fuamah has historically rallied behind consensus candidates, overwhelmingly supporting Fahnbulleh in both 2017 and 2023. In contrast, Sanoyea District has struggled to unite behind a single candidate, often producing multiple contenders who split the vote.

If Fuamah once again consolidates behind him in 2029 and Sanoyea remains fragmented, Rep. Fahnbulleh's chances of securing a second term will be strong.