Nigeria: Former NTA Sports' Niyi Oyeleke Laid to Rest in Offa

Oyeniyi Oyeleke, a former chairman of the Lagos chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), who died on Tuesday was laid to rest in his Offa home town in Kwara State on Wednesday afternoon.

Oyeleke had a distinguished career with the Nigerian Television Authority, where he was part of the network's sports reporting team, before later contributing to coverage on SuperSport.

As Lagos SWAN chairman, Oyeleke was known for his efforts to strengthen the professional standing of sports journalists and promote unity within the association.

Also confirmed to have died is Tonex Chukwu, another sports journalist who built a strong reputation within Nigerian club football circles, particularly through his work as media officer of Enyimba FC, one of the country's most successful teams.

He later served as coordinator for Heartland FC, contributing to the organisation and administration of the club during his tenure.

No date has been fixed for his burial.

The Nigerian sports media community has been thrown into mourning following the deaths of the two respected football journalists and administrators.