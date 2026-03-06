Liberia: Residents of Grand Bassa District 3c Seek Return of Alleged U.S.$12,000 From Rep. Flomo Withdrawn From District Forest Fund

Buchanan — Residents of electoral District 3 in Grand Bassa County are calling on their lawmaker, Representative Alfred H. Flomo, to return an alleged US$12,000 that community members say was withdrawn from the district's Community Forest account without proper authorization.

According to residents, the disputed funds belong to the Community Forest Management Body (CFMB), the legally established institution responsible for overseeing forest resources and managing revenue generated from community forests on behalf of residents in Districts 3C and 3B.

Community leaders say the CFMB, which is headed by J. Max Kpelleh, operates under Liberia's Community Rights Law of 2009. The law mandates the body to develop and implement community forest management plans, oversee forest governance rules, negotiate concession agreements, and manage income, compensation, and benefits derived from forest resources.

The CFMB is also required to report to the Community Assembly, the highest decision making body in the community forest structure, while working under the oversight of an Executive Committee.

Residents insist that any financial transaction involving the community forest account must be approved through procedures established by the CFMB and endorsed by the Community Assembly.

However, residents claim that the alleged withdrawal of US$12,000 from the account did not follow these procedures, prompting calls for accountability from community members and local leaders.

In a letter circulated among local authorities and community stakeholders, citizens demanded the immediate return of the funds. The letter stated that residents are calling on Rep. Flomo to return the US$12,000 withdrawn from the Community Forest account.

The communication was copied to several county and district officials, including Grand Bassa County Senator Gbezohngar M. Finley, Representative Thomas A. Goshua of District 5, Grand Bassa Superintendent Kardya Johnson, District 3C Commissioner Roland Tiah, as well as local elders and traditional leaders.

The wide distribution of the letter signals that the matter has moved beyond informal complaints and is now being treated as a serious public concern.

In another section of the letter, residents accused Representative Flomo of failing to provide an explanation regarding the alleged withdrawal.

The letter noted that community members have repeatedly sought explanation for what they described as the unlawful withdrawal, but the lawmaker has allegedly refused to respond to their calls.

Tensions escalated further after an audio recording reportedly leaked and began circulating within the district. In the recording, several community members can be heard expressing frustration over what they described as repeated attempts to contact the lawmaker without receiving any response.

One voice in the recording said residents have been asking the representative to explain why the money was withdrawn, but he has refused to answer them.

Community representatives say they have since held meetings in Buchanan, the capital of Grand Bassa County, with local authorities in an effort to draw attention to the issue and seek intervention from county leadership.

Some residents warned that if the funds are not returned or properly accounted for, they may resort to public demonstrations.

One participant at a recent meeting said the community will not sit quietly while their development money disappears, adding that if the money is not returned, the people will speak in the streets.

For many residents of District #3C, the community forest fund represents one of the few direct sources of financial support for local development initiatives.

Funds generated from forest activities are often used for community projects, compensation agreements, infrastructure improvements, and sustainable forest management programs.

Community leaders say safeguarding the integrity of the fund is essential to ensuring that benefits from natural resources reach the people who live in and depend on the forest areas.

Representative Alfred H. Flomo, in a series of interview, admitted to receiving the US$12,000, but said it was his way of intervening to ensure the money is used for its intended purpose.