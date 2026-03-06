Liberia: No Civil Servant Losing Job in Ltmi Transition

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has assured the public and affected workers that no verified civil servant will lose employment as a result of ongoing structural reforms at the Ministry of Transport linked to the Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI) arrangement.

Appearing at the Information Ministry regular press briefing on Thursday, March 5, 2026, CSA Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. said the Agency has been working closely with the Ministry of Transport to ensure that administrative and human resource adjustments are carried out in full compliance with Liberian civil service laws and regulations.

"As the statutory authority responsible for personnel management and civil service oversight within the Government of Liberia, the Civil Service Agency has been working closely with the leadership of the Ministry of Transport to ensure that these structural adjustments are implemented in full compliance with the laws, regulations, and personnel management standards governing the Liberian Civil Service," Dr. Joekai stated.

The restructuring follows the Government's Traffic Management Concession framework with Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI), which transitions certain operational responsibilities--such as vehicle registration and driver licensing--from direct government service delivery to a concession model.

To guide the transition, the CSA conducted a comprehensive Personnel and Credential Verification Exercise within the Department of Land and Rail Transport at the Ministry of Transport.

The exercise sought to verify and standardize personnel records, assess workforce composition, determine alignment between qualifications and job placements, and provide policy guidance on retention, reclassification, and redeployment.

At the time of assessment, the Department operated through four divisions: Inspectorate, Motor Vehicle, Driver's License, and Tricycle and Motorcycle Divisions, which collectively handled vehicle registration, driver licensing, traffic enforcement coordination, and motorcycle and tricycle regulation nationwide.

Dr. Joekai disclosed that the Department has a total workforce of 191 employees. Of that number, 176 employees--representing 92 percent--were successfully verified and validated, while 15 employees remain pending documentation review.

"The high verification rate confirms a stable workforce structure and provides a credible basis for workforce planning within the transition framework," he said.

He emphasized unequivocally: "All 176 verified civil servants will be retained within the government workforce. No verified civil servant will lose employment as a result of this reform."

The Inspectorate Division accounts for 99 employees, or 52 percent of the workforce, reflecting the enforcement-heavy nature of traffic management operations. The Motor Vehicle Division has 55 employees (29 percent), Driver's License Division 20 employees (10 percent), Tricycle and Motorcycle Division four employees (2 percent), and Administration 13 employees (7 percent).

The CSA also examined qualification alignment and found that 81 percent of employees are rightly placed in their roles, while 10 percent are overqualified, 7 percent underqualified, and 2 percent misplaced--figures Dr. Joekai said underscore the need for targeted reclassification and professional development.

In terms of educational background, 20 percent of staff hold bachelor's degrees, 1 percent master's degrees, 38 percent are university students, 36 percent possess high school diplomas, while smaller percentages hold associate degrees or no formal credentials.

"These findings highlight the importance of capacity development and professional training programs to support the modernization of Liberia's traffic management systems," Dr. Joekai noted.

The age profile of the verified workforce shows that 81 percent are below 55 years old, indicating, according to the CSA, a sustainable and professionally active workforce capable of supporting regulatory functions over the long term.

Under the new regulatory framework, three former operational divisions--the Division of Motor Vehicles, Division of Drivers' License, and Division of Tricycle and Motorcycle--have been dissolved.

Their operational mandates relating to registration and licensing have been transferred to Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI).

In their place, the Ministry has established three new regulatory divisions: the Division of Motor Vehicle Policy and Regulation, the Division of Axle Load Management, and the Division of Traffic Monitoring and Enforcement.

"These divisions reposition the Ministry from direct service delivery toward policy development, regulatory oversight, infrastructure protection, and enforcement coordination," Dr. Joekai explained.

The Government has adopted what Dr. Joekai described as a balanced workforce transition framework.

"All 176 verified civil servants will be retained within government service and redeployed into appropriate roles within the new regulatory divisions and related oversight functions," he reiterated.

Additionally, up to 30 qualified employees may voluntarily transition to LTMI. However, he stressed that the decision must be made by March 12, 2026.

"This transition is entirely voluntary," Dr. Joekai said. "Employees who wish to make this transition simply need to express their interest through the established administrative mechanism already in place. After March 12, this opportunity will no longer exist."

He clarified that employees who opt to join LTMI will cease to be civil servants and will instead fall under Liberia's Decent Work Act governing private-sector employment. Those who remain will continue as civil servants under the Ministry's restructured regulatory framework.

Dr. Joekai said the CSA and Ministry are finalizing new organizational structures, staffing configurations, reporting lines, performance benchmarks, compliance indicators, and detailed job descriptions. A structured onboarding and orientation process will follow for affected employees.

He further disclosed that government is strengthening regulatory oversight by enhancing traffic monitoring systems, reinforcing compliance monitoring of LTMI operations, implementing continuous capacity-building programs, and improving accountability mechanisms.

"These measures ensure that modernization of traffic management systems enhances government oversight rather than weakening regulatory authority," he said.

The CSA also reminded civil servants to adhere to the Standing Orders for the Civil Service and the Civil Service Human Resource Policy Framework, emphasizing professionalism and discipline during the transition.

"The transition to the Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated framework represents an important national modernization initiative aimed at improving service delivery, strengthening revenue administration, and introducing modern traffic management systems," Dr. Joekai concluded.

However, he stressed that the reform has been carefully structured to protect workers and preserve institutional knowledge.

"Let me reiterate the Government's position clearly: All 176 verified civil servants will be retained. Up to 30 employees may voluntarily transition to LTMI if they choose to do so before March 12, 2026. Those who remain will be reclassified and redeployed within the Ministry's new regulatory divisions."

He added that the approach ensures modernization proceeds "in a manner that protects workers, strengthens institutions, and advances the national interest."