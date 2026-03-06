Liberia: From Pain to Recovery - Free Surgeries Benefit 95 in Rural Grand Bassa

Five medical doctors, led by the Chief Medical Officers of Rivercess and Grand Bassa Counties, brought relief to 95 patients during a three-day surgical outreach at the Gorblee Medical Center in Wee District, Grand Bassa County.

Organized by the Nyonblee Cares Foundation (NCF) in partnership with the County Health Teams of Grand Bassa and River Cess, the outreach took place from February 27 to March 1, 2026, providing free surgical procedures to patients who otherwise could not afford treatment.

The medical team, headed by Dr. Jude Wesseh of Grand Bassa County and Dr. Dyujay Karnga of River Cess County, included three additional doctors from Montserrado and Bomi Counties. Together, they successfully performed 95 surgeries, including 84 hernia repairs, 10 lipoma removals, and one uterine fibroid surgery.

Among the beneficiaries was John, a rubber tapper who had lived with a painful hernia for years. Speaking quietly from his hospital bed while managing the immediate post-surgical discomfort, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to finally receive treatment.

"I carried this hernia for years. It brought shame and pain, but today I am a real man," he said.

The outreach was fully sponsored by the Foundation's Founder, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, whose support made it possible for all surgeries to be conducted at no cost to thepatients.

According to organizers, all 95 patients admitted for surgery successfully survived their procedures

The outreach also attracted more than 200 people from surrounding communities, many presenting various surgical conditions. However, due to limited time and facility capacity, not everyone could be accommodated during the first phase.

To address the unmet demand, NCF Director George Stewart announced that a second phase of the surgical outreach will take place from March 20-22, 2026, again at the Gorblee Medical Center.

"With the Founder's sponsorship, we are certain of carrying out a second round of these surgeries to benefit the needy," Stewart said.

During a visit to the outreach site, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the Foundation's humanitarian efforts, emphasizing the importance of assisting people who cannot afford essential medical care.

She noted that her support enables the Foundation to respond to the health needs of underserved communities, particularly those requiring surgical intervention.

The Nyonblee Cares Foundation has conducted similar interventions in the past. In 2023 and 2025, the Foundation sponsored surgical outreaches at the Government Hospital in Buchanan, benefiting 195 patients with various surgical conditions. With the addition of the recent outreach, the Foundation has now supported a total of 290 patients with free surgical procedures.

Surgical outreach is one of the two flagship health interventions of the Nyonblee Cares Foundation, alongside its mobile clinic services. The Foundation also implements education programs, reflecting its broader mission to improve both health and educational opportunities for vulnerable communities across Liberia.