Liberia: Esol Pushes for Independence, Youth Empowerment At World Engineering Day Celebration

Monrovia — The Engineering Society of Liberia (ESOL) marked World Engineering Day 2026 with a strong call for institutional independence and youth empowerment, as its President, Eng. David D. Wounuah unveiled a bold vision for strengthening the engineering profession in Liberia.

The celebration, held under the global theme "Smart Engineering for a Sustainable Future Through Innovation and Digitalization," featured a series of activities including a parade, debate competition, speeches, and discussions focused on the future of engineering in the country.

World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, observed annually on March 4, recognizes the critical role engineers play in building a sustainable world. The day is endorsed by UNESCO and the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO).

Call for ESOL Independence

In his address, President Wounuah emphasized the need for ESOL to operate with greater autonomy, arguing that the profession must take stronger regulatory control over its own affairs rather than remain tied to the Ministry of Public Works (MPW).

"First, you have to step out of your parents' house," Wounuah said. "Originally, our office has been at the Ministry of Public Works, but true independence requires that we step up and take ownership of regulating the practice."

He also pledged to prioritize the construction of a dedicated ESOL headquarters, describing it as a critical step toward strengthening the institution's independence and professional authority.

While acknowledging progress, Wounuah stressed that more work remains to be done, expressing confidence that the society can achieve its goals if given greater responsibility over the profession.

Focus on Youth Development

The ESOL president also highlighted the importance of empowering the next generation of engineers, noting that young professionals will play a key role in shaping Liberia's development.

"The future of engineering lies in our youth," Wounuah said.

He referenced the society's recent efforts to expand internship opportunities for engineering students and announced plans to establish a formal ESOL-managed internship program to coordinate placements for students across the country.

Wounuah urged senior engineers to support the initiative by mentoring young professionals and providing hands-on training opportunities.

"Our aim is to make practical experience and mentorship a norm for every young engineer entering the profession," he added.

Innovation and Digitalization Key to Liberia's Future

Delivering the keynote address, Eng. Thomas Z. Gwonkerwon called on engineers to embrace innovation, digitalization, and collaboration in order to drive sustainable development in Liberia.

Highlighting the importance of "smart engineering," Gwonkerwon challenged members of the profession to reflect on whether they are doing enough to advance technological innovation.

"Are we engineering smartly enough? Are we innovating boldly enough? Are we digitalizing fast enough?" he asked.

He pointed to emerging technologies such as smart grids, digital procurement systems, and drone mapping as tools that could significantly improve infrastructure development and planning in Liberia.

Gwonkerwon encouraged engineers to commit to lifelong learning, maintain professional integrity, and work collaboratively across disciplines to advance national development.

"Let us return to our institutions, project sites, classrooms, and boardrooms determined to design smarter, build sustainably, and engineer boldly," he said. "Let us design and build Liberia intelligently, responsibly, and sustainably."

Commitment to National Development

The World Engineering Day celebration reaffirmed ESOL's commitment to innovation, professional excellence, and youth empowerment, while positioning engineers as key drivers of Liberia's development agenda.

The event also underscored the society's broader ambition to strengthen the engineering profession and ensure it plays a leading role in building a modern, sustainable, and resilient Liberia.