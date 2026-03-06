Liberia: Gender Ministry Leads National Celebration of International Women's Day

Monrovia — The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in collaboration with its partners, will on Friday, March 6 join the global community in commemorating International Women's Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements and contributions of women across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres.

According to the Ministry, the day highlights the historic struggles and progress made toward improving the lives and rights of women around the world.

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution officially proclaiming March 8 of every year as International Women's Day.

Observed annually across the globe, the celebration serves as a moment of global solidarity and recognition of the critical role women play in advancing development, peace, and equality in societies.

This year's commemoration will be held under the global theme "Give to Gain," while Liberia observes the day under the national theme "Give to Gain: Support Women for National Development."

The national theme: underscores Liberia's longstanding legacy of women serving as peacebuilders and change agents. It also calls for moving beyond symbolic recognition toward practical and sustained actions that empower women and girls to lead and excel in governance, entrepreneurship, innovation, climate resilience, and social development.

As part of the national celebration, activities will begin with a parade at 8:00 a.m., starting from ELWA Junction and ending at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, where the official program will take place.

The event is expected to bring together government officials, civil society organizations, development partners, women's groups, youth organizations, and members of the public to celebrate the contributions of women and reaffirm a collective commitment to women's empowerment and national development.

The Ministry is also calling on all stakeholders--including government institutions, civil society organizations, development partners, the private sector, and communities--to renew their commitment to advancing gender equality and supporting women and girls across Liberia.

Officials emphasize that empowering women is not only a matter of rights and justice but also a strategic investment in the country's peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

"When women thrive, families flourish, communities grow stronger, and the nation progresses," the Ministry noted.

Liberia joins countries around the world in marking International Women's Day as a time to celebrate the achievements of women and recommit to building a more inclusive and equitable society for all.