Liberia: Ex-President Sirleaf Urges Legislature to Lead Constitutional Reform, Calls for Citizenship Rights for Non-Negroes in Historic Address

Monrovia — Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has called on the Liberian Legislature to spearhead a new wave of constitutional reforms, urging lawmakers to amend what she described as a "racist provision" in the Constitution that restricts citizenship to persons of Negro descent.

Delivering what observers described as a historic address to the House of Representatives, Sirleaf specifically referenced Article 27(b) of the 1986 Constitution, which states that "only persons who are negroes, or of negro descent shall qualify by birth or by naturalization to be citizens of Liberia."

Sirleaf argued that the provision no longer reflects the realities of modern Liberia and should be amended to align the country with evolving democratic standards across Africa.

"My first comments have to do with Article 27(b) of our Constitution that says, and I quote: 'In order for us to preserve custom and maintain the positive Liberian culture, values and character, only persons who are negroes, or of negro descent shall qualify by birth or by naturalization to be citizens of Liberia,"' Sirleaf told lawmakers.

Call to "Undo the Racist Provision"

The former president urged the Legislature to take decisive action to correct what she described as a structural limitation embedded in Liberia's founding laws.

"Liberia today is above where we were at our independence in 1847. Therefore, we must now make those structural changes that will help us join emerging African countries that have left us behind."

Sirleaf recalled that previous attempts at constitutional reform made progress but failed to address the controversial citizenship clause.

"As you may recall, we tried in the past to do constitutional reform. The former interim president led the committee that made tremendous progress, but that racist provision was left intact. My plea now is that you consider the necessary amendment and charter for Article 27(b) of our Constitution."

Her remarks are expected to reignite national debate on Liberia's citizenship laws, which many critics say discriminate on racial grounds.

Previous Reforms and Ongoing Debate

Liberia has taken some steps toward reforming its citizenship laws in recent years.

The Legislature amended the 1973 Aliens and Nationality Law, allowing dual citizenship for natural-born Liberians. In September 2024, the House of Representatives also approved amendments removing restrictions that previously required diaspora Liberians to renounce foreign citizenship one year before contesting elective positions.

Former President George Weah had also previously described the race-based clause as "unnecessary, racist, and inappropriate" and pledged to push for its removal.

Liberia, founded in 1847 by freed slaves from the United States, historically defined citizenship as belonging to "persons who are Negroes or of Negro descent."

Despite reforms, dual citizens are still barred from holding certain senior government positions, including President, Minister of Finance, Minister of Defense, and Central Bank Governor.

While discussions about citizenship laws have continued over the years, direct calls to amend Article 27(b) have remained rare, making Sirleaf's appeal particularly significant.

Warning Over Land Disputes

Beyond constitutional reform, Sirleaf warned that land disputes across the country pose a serious national threat and require urgent government intervention.

She said institutions, organizations, and individuals are holding large tracts of undeveloped land, while others occupy land that does not belong to them, fueling conflicts.

"People are occupying and sitting on land that doesn't belong to them, causing serious legal issues that the judiciary and other state structures seem unable or unwilling to resolve," she said.

Sirleaf urged the government to use its legal authority of eminent domain, where necessary, to resolve the issue and promote development.

"This is likely to be painful to many, but this is the price of development that we would all like to see."

Her warning echoes concerns recently raised by officials of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA).

During a hearing before the House of Representatives, LLA Vice Chairperson for Administration and Services Joe K. Williams warned that unresolved land disputes could escalate into widespread conflict if the government fails to properly demarcate county boundaries and strengthen land administration systems.

He said counties such as Bong and Nimba could experience intensified disputes due to population growth and unclear boundaries.

Concern Over Monrovia's Decline

Sirleaf also expressed concern over deteriorating infrastructure in Monrovia, noting that the capital city no longer reflects the pride Liberians once associated with it.

She cited the condition of major landmarks and roads, including Broad Street, the Central Bank area, the Ministry of Finance building, the E.J. Roye Building, the Centennial Pavilion, and the Executive Pavilion.

"Our partners and visitors drive the roads of our city and wonder why nothing can be done about this," she said.

She called for legislative support for any action taken by the Executive Branch to rehabilitate the capital city.

Liberianization Policy 'Falling Apart'

The former president also expressed concern that Liberia's Liberianization Policy, which was intended to reserve certain economic activities for Liberians, is no longer being properly enforced.

According to her, some non-citizens have taken control of beachfront and waterway areas, extracting valuable minerals and causing environmental damage.

"No country would allow this to happen, and neither should we," Sirleaf warned.

She called for renewed commitment to policies that prioritize Liberians in key sectors of the economy.

Alarm Over Low Female Representation

Sirleaf also criticized the low number of women in Liberia's Legislature, describing it as embarrassing for the country.

Currently, there are nine women in the 73-member House of Representatives and two women in the 30-member Senate.

"It embarrasses me. It embarrasses women in Liberia. It embarrasses women in Africa, and it embarrasses women worldwide," Sirleaf said.

She urged lawmakers to consider quota systems or other legal mechanisms to improve women's representation in politics.

"Competition is not restricted by a system that recognizes the rights of participation, values, and contributions of women."

Speaker Koon Backs Reform

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon welcomed Sirleaf's intervention and acknowledged the need to modernize key national laws.

He said the Legislature must review economic regulations and citizenship laws to reflect current global realities while protecting Liberia's sovereign interests.

House Honors Former President

At the end of the program, the House of Representatives honored Sirleaf for her long-standing leadership and service to the nation.

Speaker Koon, on behalf of lawmakers, presented the former president with a special leadership award in recognition of her contributions to Liberia's democratic and political development.

Observers say Sirleaf's address could reignite major national discussions on constitutional reform, citizenship laws, land governance, and gender representation in Liberia's political system.