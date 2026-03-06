West Africa: Nigeria Police Monitoring Middle East Developments - IGP Disu

...Supports State Policing and Officer Welfare

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, has disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East to anticipate any potential impact on the country.

Speaking with State House correspondents shortly after taking the oath of office as the 23rd indigenous IGP, administered by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Disu said the police have intensified surveillance and patrols nationwide to maintain law and order.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Everywhere in the world, we practice intelligence policing. We are aware of groups in Nigeria with affiliations to international movements, so it is important to remain vigilant," Disu said. "We are taking all necessary action, including visible patrols and engagement with community leaders, to prevent any escalation locally."

He cautioned Nigerians against sharing unverified information, noting that misinformation could create unnecessary fear and hinder security operations. Disu urged citizens to rely on official sources and to support the police by providing credible intelligence.

On reforms, Disu expressed support for ongoing discussions on the creation of state police, emphasizing that proper structuring could strengthen grassroots security architecture. He explained that a committee had been set up within the Nigeria Police Force to review state policing from the perspective of operational readiness and partnership.

"State police has come to stay, and the police want to contribute to ensuring it succeeds. Our role is about partnership, not competition," he said.

Disu also highlighted the importance of officer welfare as central to effective policing. He noted that improving working conditions, motivation, and professional support is essential for maintaining an efficient and dedicated force.

"Police work is demanding, and officers often spend extended periods away from their families. Their welfare is vital, and we are committed to providing the support they need to perform at their best," he said.

The IGP concluded by reaffirming the Nigeria Police Force's focus on accountability, professionalism, and public trust, stressing that community engagement and strategic partnerships will remain key to sustaining peace and stability across the country.