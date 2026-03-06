Liberia: Weak Monitoring and Enforcement Lead to Abuse of Systems - the Case With Hoarding in Liberia

opinion

The Government of Liberia must take decisive steps to ensure strong monitoring and strict enforcement of laws against the hoarding of petroleum products, particularly diesel fuel and gasoline. The ongoing developments surrounding global tensions in, particularly in the Middle East, and their potential impact on fuel prices present a moment that demands vigilance, transparency, and firm action from authorities.

Global crises have long been part of the international landscape. From geopolitical rivalries to conflicts over resources and power, the world continues to grapple with instability that affects economies and societies everywhere. The ongoing tensions involving Iran on one side and Israel and the United States on the other side, with Israel's intermittent strikes also in Lebanon, and broader uncertainties across the Middle East, are reminders of the fragile nature of global supply chains.

These developments are not isolated incidents; they form part of a wider shift in global dynamics that inevitably carries economic consequences. Among the most immediate impacts of such instability is the sharp fluctuation in the prices of globally traded commodities, chief among them petroleum products.

Fuel remains one of the most essential commodities for modern life. It powers transportation systems, supports electricity generation, drives industrial activity, and sustains countless small businesses across developing economies. For countries like Liberia, the stakes are even higher. A single disruption in fuel supply or an unexpected price spike can quickly cascade into broader economic hardship, affecting transportation fares, food prices, and the cost of basic services.

As of March 5, 2026, the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, announced the official retail prices of gasoline at US$4.02 (L$755) per gallon and diesel at US$4.33 (L$810) per gallon. The price adjustment reflects global supply uncertainties, especially the tensions impacting petroleum markets in the Middle East. Although the government assures that Liberia has enough fuel stocks, panic buying has already started in some areas.

Citizens, worried about potential shortages, have been seen lining up at gas stations with empty containers, eager to secure fuel before any further price hikes occur. History has shown that such situations often lead to abuse. When fear takes hold of the market, some dishonest actors take advantage by hoarding large amounts of fuel to create an artificial shortage.

By withholding supplies, they create extreme demand that allows them to sell fuel at prices well above the official rates set by regulators. In these situations, consumers lose all sense of choice. Facing empty tanks and urgent daily needs, many people are forced to buy fuel at whatever price is demanded.

Historical antecedents

Unfortunately, Liberia has experienced similar situations before. During George Weah's presidency (2018-2024), the country faced repeated volatility in fuel prices. At times, gasoline prices went over 1,000 Liberian Dollars per gallon, despite government announcements of lower, stabilized rates. In some cases, especially during shortages from 2019 to 2022, reports showed prices soaring to 2,000 to 3,000 Liberian Dollars per gallon in certain areas.

These dramatic increases triggered widespread public frustration and protest, as ordinary Liberians struggled to cope with an already fragile economy. Several factors contributed to those spikes.

The Liberian dollar weakened considerably during that period, with the exchange rate rising above 190 LD to 1 USD. Inflation increased, economic growth slowed, and import problems worsened supply issues. However, beyond these macroeconomic pressures, credible allegations emerged that some fuel importers and distributors intentionally withheld supply to manipulate the market. The result was a difficult experience for the Liberian people. Taxi drivers struggled to keep going.

Small generators that power homes and businesses became too costly to operate. Families already on limited incomes found themselves pushed further into economic hardship. What made the situation even more troubling was the perception that many of those responsible for hoarding and price manipulation faced little or no consequences. Weak monitoring and inconsistent enforcement created an environment where opportunists could exploit the system with relative ease. Liberia cannot afford to repeat that dark chapter.

Don't only warn; act!

Government warnings alone, while necessary, are not enough. What is needed now is a proactive and visible enforcement plan. Regulators need to increase inspections at filling stations, closely monitor supply chains, and ensure that petroleum distributors strictly follow official pricing structures. More importantly, those guilty of hoarding or overpricing fuel must face the full consequences of the law. Without accountability, regulations lose their meaning, and public trust in institutions deteriorates.

At this critical moment, the government must demonstrate that it has learned from the past. Monitoring systems must be strengthened, enforcement agencies empowered, and penalties applied consistently regardless of status or influence.

Fuel is not simply a commodity in Liberia; it is the lifeblood of daily economic activity. Any manipulation of its supply or price directly threatens the livelihoods of ordinary citizens. The message must be clear: price adjustments should reflect real international conditions, not artificial scarcity created for profit. Liberians deserve protection from opportunistic practices that exploit national uncertainty.

Strong enforcement today will not only stabilize the market but also reaffirm the government's commitment to fairness, transparency, and economic justice. The lessons of the past remain vivid. The challenge now is ensuring that they are not repeated.