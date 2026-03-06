Liberia: Ncscl Unveils Plan for First National Headquarters As Yealue Assumes Leadership

The newly elected leadership of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) has announced plans to construct the organization's first national headquarters, a move officials say will mark a major institutional milestone for Liberia's civil society sector.

The proposal was unveiled Wednesday during the formal induction ceremony of the Council's new leadership at the Monrovia City Corporation, where Lawrence W. Yealue III was sworn in as National Chairperson. The event brought together government officials, civil society leaders, development partners and members of the diplomatic community.

In his inaugural address, Yealue said the construction of a permanent headquarters would represent more than just infrastructure for the umbrella civil society organization.

"The national headquarters will not merely be a building of bricks and mortar," Yealue told attendees. "It will be a symbol of permanence, unity and institutional maturity."

A Permanent Home for Civil Society

According to Yealue, the proposed headquarters will serve as a national center for civic dialogue, policy research, training and citizen engagement, providing a structured platform for collaboration among civil society actors across the country.

"It will serve as a national hub for dialogue, policy research, training and civic engagement," he said. "It will be a space where ideas are born, conflicts are mediated and solutions are crafted."

The NCSCL has operated for years without a permanent facility, relying largely on temporary offices and shared spaces to conduct its activities. Yealue said his administration will work to mobilize resources both locally and internationally to realize the project.

"The headquarters will stand as a testament to what organized, united civil society can achieve," he added, pledging that fundraising and implementation efforts would be conducted transparently.

Institutional Reform and Rebranding

Beyond the infrastructure project, Yealue outlined a broader agenda to strengthen the Council's credibility and effectiveness as Liberia's umbrella body for civil society organizations.

He called for a comprehensive institutional reform process that will review governance structures, improve transparency and enhance communication between civil society organizations and the public.

"Rebranding is not merely about changing logos or slogans," Yealue said. "It is about redefining identity, clarifying purpose and rebuilding trust."

The new leadership, he said, plans to introduce clearer standards of conduct, strengthen financial accountability and build the capacity of civil society actors throughout Liberia.

"We cannot demand accountability from others if we fail to uphold it within ourselves," he said. "The NCSCL must lead by example. Our moral authority depends on it."

Civil Society as 'Critical Friends'

Addressing the role of civil society within Liberia's governance system, Yealue emphasized that the Council intends to maintain independence while working constructively with government institutions.

"Civil society exists to serve as the conscience of the nation," he said.

"We are not enemies of the government, nor are we cheerleaders of the government. We are partners in development and democracy."

Yealue described civil society organizations as "critical friends" of government, willing to support policies that advance national development while also speaking out when actions undermine the public interest.

"We will collaborate where progress is evident and speak truth to power where policies or actions undermine the public good," he said.

Speaking Out on National Issues

The new chairperson also pledged that the Council will take clear positions on major national issues affecting Liberia's democratic and economic progress.

"When national issues arise that threaten the peace, development, security and stability of Liberia, whether corruption, electoral disputes, economic hardship, human rights violations or policy failures, the NCSCL will not remain silent," Yealue said.

"We will respond with facts, with research, with dialogue and, where necessary, with principled advocacy."

"Our goal is not confrontation for its own sake," he added. "Our goal is correction, reform and national progress."

Call for Partnerships

Yealue emphasized that collaboration among stakeholders will be critical to Liberia's development, noting that civil society must work alongside government, the private sector and international partners.

"No sector can build Liberia alone," he said.

He pledged to strengthen partnerships with the Executive Branch, Legislature, Judiciary, traditional leaders, youth and women's organizations, academia, faith-based institutions and development partners.

"The NCSCL will become a bridge connecting communities to policymakers, citizens to institutions and local realities to national decision-making," he said.

Yealue also stressed the importance of expanding leadership opportunities for women and young people within civil society institutions.

"The future of Liberia depends on inclusive leadership," he said.

Gongloe Warns Against Corruption

Serving as installing officer during the ceremony, prominent human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe used the occasion to emphasize the importance of good governance and accountability.

Gongloe argued that Liberia's civil conflict was largely rooted in bad governance and corruption, rather than ethnic or religious divisions.

"As I have said on many occasions, the civil conflict that started in 1989 and ended in 2003, fourteen years later, was caused by bad governance, not tribal or religious differences," Gongloe said.

"Bad governance is usually stimulated by greed, and greed motivates some officials of government to engage in corruption."

Speaking on the theme "Governance Is for the People, Not for the Pocket," Gongloe warned that corruption undermines national development and robs citizens of essential services.

"When public officials steal, they do not only steal money," he said.

"They steal classrooms from our children. They steal medicine from our hospitals. They steal food from families. They steal roads from our communities. They steal hope from an entire generation."

"Corruption is not just a crime against the treasury; it is a crime against the future of Liberia."

Government Welcomes Engagement

Delivering remarks on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Prof. Augustine Konneh said the government views organized civil society as a key partner in promoting inclusive development.

"Your commitment to national unity and inclusive development mirrors the very foundation upon which this administration stands," Konneh said.

"A vibrant, independent and constructive civil society is the heartbeat of a thriving democracy."

Konneh said the government welcomes the Council's support for the administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, describing it as the government's roadmap for economic transformation.

"The success of this agenda depends on the synergy between the state and its citizens," he said.

He also acknowledged the Council's proposal to construct a permanent headquarters and said the government remains open to engaging the organization on the initiative.

"Your request for land allocation and your presentation of 3D architectural designs demonstrate forward-thinking leadership ready to establish a permanent home for civic engagement in Liberia," Konneh said.

Outgoing Leadership

In brief remarks, outgoing National Chairperson Madam Pope-Kai congratulated the newly elected leadership and pledged her continued support to the Council.

She expressed confidence that the incoming administration would successfully advance the organization's institutional development, including the vision of establishing its first national headquarters.

The National Civil Society Council of Liberia serves as the umbrella body for civil society organizations in the country, coordinating advocacy, civic engagement and policy dialogue among non-governmental actors working to strengthen democracy and development in Liberia.