Liberia: APM Terminals Liberia, Gls Group Launch First Export Processing Center to Transform National Trade

MONROVIA — Liberia is set to take a major step toward modernizing its trade infrastructure following a landmark partnership between APM Terminals Liberia and Global Logistics Services Inc. (GLS Group) to establish the country's first dedicated Export Processing Center (EPC) -- a facility designed to streamline exports, reduce trade bottlenecks and position Liberian businesses more competitively in global markets.

The initiative was formally unveiled on February 25 in Brussels, Belgium, during the Liberia-European Union Business Forum, where officials from Liberia, the European Union, and key private sector partners gathered to discuss investment opportunities and economic cooperation. The project is being described as a transformative move aimed at strengthening Liberia's export value chain while improving access to international markets, particularly in Europe.

The Export Processing Center will combine GLS Group's logistics expertise and domestic infrastructure with APM Terminals' global port management capabilities, which operate the Freeport of Monrovia. Officials say the facility is expected to significantly improve export efficiency for Liberian producers by consolidating logistics services, regulatory approvals, and cargo handling into a single coordinated system.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to bridging the infrastructure gap in Liberia," said Peter Malcolm King, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLS Group. "By joining forces with a global leader like APM Terminals, we are providing Liberian exporters with the visibility, speed and cost-effectiveness they need to compete on a global stage."

Addressing Longstanding Export Challenges

For decades, Liberian exporters, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), have faced persistent obstacles when attempting to access international markets. Fragmented logistics systems, cumbersome regulatory processes and high shipping costs have limited the ability of many businesses to scale their exports.

The new Export Processing Center aims to address those structural constraints by serving as a centralized hub for export logistics, bringing together cargo consolidation, regulatory clearance, quality inspection and shipment tracking within one integrated platform.

Among the facility's key operational features will be a consolidation hub where smaller producers can combine shipments into full container loads, reducing transportation costs and making international trade more accessible for smaller exporters.

In addition, the center will provide on-site quality testing and compliance verification to ensure that Liberian agricultural and manufactured products meet strict European Union phytosanitary and quality standards before they leave the country. This step is expected to reduce the risk of rejected shipments in foreign markets, a recurring challenge for exporters across West Africa.

The facility will also introduce a standardized digital "OK-to-Load" workflow, designed to accelerate cargo clearance at the port. The system will integrate multiple government agencies involved in export approval, including the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the Liberia Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (LACRA), the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and the Liberia Food Authority, into a unified digital platform.

Under the new system, exporters will be able to complete documentation, obtain permits and verify compliance electronically, significantly reducing paperwork and administrative delays.

Another key feature will be real-time cargo tracking, providing exporters and international buyers with continuous visibility over shipments. The technology will allow companies to monitor cargo status 24 hours a day, improving reliability in modern supply chains, where global buyers increasingly require transparency.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

Officials say the Export Processing Center is expected to play a significant role in stimulating economic diversification and job creation in Liberia.

The project is also expected to generate new employment opportunities in logistics, cargo handling, warehousing, quality testing and technical services, sectors considered critical to developing Liberia's broader trade infrastructure.

According to project proponents, the improved efficiency could also reduce truck turnaround times at the Freeport of Monrovia, allowing vessels to load cargo faster and increasing shipping frequency.

"This is a defining moment for Liberia's trade ecosystem," said Rachid Baho, Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia. "At APM Terminals Liberia, we are committed to enabling efficient, resilient and competitive trade. The Export Processing Center removes structural bottlenecks and positions the Freeport of Monrovia as a stronger, more reliable gateway for Liberian exports."

Strengthening Trade with the European Union

The partnership also carries broader geopolitical and economic implications, particularly for Liberia's trade relationship with the European Union, which remains one of the country's largest trading partners.

Liberia currently benefits from the EU's Everything But Arms (EBA) initiative, which allows duty-free and quota-free access for most goods exported from least-developed countries into the European market.

Officials say the Export Processing Center will help Liberian exporters take fuller advantage of that preferential trade arrangement by ensuring that products meet EU quality and safety standards before shipment.

The project was announced during the EU-Liberia Business Forum, an event aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between Liberia and European investors while promoting private-sector partnerships that support sustainable development.

Aligning with National Development Agenda

Beyond improving logistics infrastructure, the Export Processing Center is also aligned with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, the national economic framework being advanced by President Joseph Boakai's administration.

Under that agenda, agriculture, infrastructure development and trade expansion are seen as critical drivers of economic transformation and job creation.

Over time, officials say the facility could help shift Liberia's economic model away from reliance on exporting raw materials toward a value-added export economy, where goods are processed, packaged and prepared for international markets domestically.

Such a transition is widely viewed as essential for boosting export earnings while creating higher-value employment opportunities nationwide.

High-Level Participation

The signing ceremony in Brussels drew high-level participation from both Liberian government officials and international partners.

Among those present were H.E. Ambassador Nona Deprez, Head of the European Union Delegation to Liberia; Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director of the National Port Authority; Augustine Ngafuan, Minister of Finance and Development Planning; and Magdalene Dagoseh, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Their presence underscored the project's broader national significance and its potential to reshape Liberia's trade landscape.

Building a Modern Trade Ecosystem

GLS Group, Liberia's leading indigenous logistics company, said the project reflects its broader mission to develop modern logistics infrastructure that supports economic growth and empowers local businesses.

APM Terminals, which operates one of the world's largest global port networks, has managed the Freeport of Monrovia since assuming the concession for the port and has overseen major improvements in port efficiency and maritime operations.