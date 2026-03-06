Nigerian Soldiers Foil Midnight Attacks On Borno Military Bases - - Official

Sani Uba, the spokesperson for the joint task force, in a statement on Friday, said the terrorists targeted military formations around Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Mainok.

Nigerian soldiers in the North-east have thwarted coordinated midnight attacks on four military bases in Borno State, killing many insurgents.

The soldiers, members of the Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force focusing on the North-eastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa (BAY states), confronted the insurgents in the attack, which lasted for hours.

Sani Uba, the spokesperson for the joint task force, in a statement on Friday, said the terrorists targeted military formations around Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Mainok.

Mr Uba, a lieutenant colonel, said the "desperate attacks" began around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and continued until around 03 a.m. on Friday.

According to him, the assailants "were met with overwhelming resistance from alert and determined troops who firmly held their defensive positions despite the intensity of the assaults."

He said the insurgents "temporarily" breached defensive perimeters, but troops "swiftly counter-attacked and fully regained control of their positions."

Mr Uba said some structures within the areas the insurgents attacked were damaged. However, he noted that all military bases remain firmly under control.

The military spokesperson said that with help from the air component of the joint task force, troops killed many terrorists, including commanders.

"Ground troops are currently conducting exploitation operations across the affected areas, with recovery of terrorist corpses, weapons and other combat equipment ongoing," said Mr Uba.

However, some soldiers lost their lives in the battle.

"Regrettably, a number of brave soldiers paid the supreme price in the line of duty, including a gallant officer who fought courageously from the front while leading his troops against the attackers," Mr Uba said, adding that "their sacrifice reflects the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to defending the nation and protecting innocent citizens."

The North-east has been faced with years of insurgency by the Boko Haram terror group and its breakaway faction, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The groups have killed hundreds of civilians, including security operatives, displacing many people from their homes.

Peace gradually returned, and some displaced persons were resettled, but there has been a resurgence of violence in the area, re-displacing locals.

ISWAP, which is more sophisticated, launched violent attacks on military formations early last year, deploying armed drones.

No group has claimed responsibility for the recent foiled attacks in Borno.