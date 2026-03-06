Nigeria: Wukari Cathedral Severely Damaged By Fire Caused By Short Circuit

6 March 2026
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Abuja — The fire that severely damaged St. Mary Catholic Cathedral in Wukari on March 4th was an accident. This was announced by the Diocese of Wukari in a statement signed by the Chancellor, Father Simon Akuraga, and sent to Fides.

According to the diocese's reconstruction of the incident, the fire broke out when members of the cathedral choir had just concluded midweek rehearsals and left the church, where only a priest and two people gathered in prayer remained. Suddenly, the priest noticed an electrical spark on the ceiling, and immediately afterward, the flames erupted. Despite the smoke that instantly filled the room, the priest managed to remove the Blessed Sacrament from the tabernacle and then rushed outside to call for help.

"Unfortunately, all efforts by parishioners and other concerned individuals to contain the raging fire proved in vain," the statement reads. "With the exception of the Blessed Sacrament, few altar chairs, some musical instruments, few liturgical vestments and vessels that were rescued; all the other things were completely consumed by the inferno, leaving only the walls standing." "We sincerely appreciate the quick response and support of every one who assisted during the emergency. We equally appreciate all those who showed solidarity to the diocese through their prayers and words of encouragement," the statement concludes.

