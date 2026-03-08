Africa Cannot Stop Middle East Wars — But It Can Cut Its Fuel Bill

guest column

As tensions escalate again across the Middle East, global oil markets are entering another period of uncertainty. Even the threat of disruptions to tanker routes or energy infrastructure in the region can send crude prices sharply higher.

Much of the world’s oil still moves through the strategic maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz. Any instability in this corridor immediately affects global supply expectations—and for fuel-importing economies, the consequences can be severe.

For Africa, every spike in oil prices quickly becomes an economic shock

Transport costs rise, food prices follow, and inflation spreads through already fragile economies. Governments are then forced to make a familiar choice: allow domestic fuel prices to increase sharply or intervene with costly subsidies to shield consumers.

Neither option offers long-term stability

Africa’s vulnerability stems from its heavy dependence on imported refined fuel products. According to the International Energy Agency, demand for petroleum fuels across the continent continues to grow as urbanisation and industrial activity expand.

The scale of the challenge is significant

South Africa consumes roughly 27–30 billion litres of petrol and diesel annually, making it one of Africa’s largest fuel markets;

Nigeria consumes an estimated around 20 billion litres of petrol each year, despite being one of the continent’s largest crude oil producers;

Kenya uses roughly 6–7 billion litres of petroleum products annually, largely to power transport and industrial activity;

Across the continent, the collective fuel bill runs into tens of billions of dollars each year.

When global oil prices spike, governments often respond with subsidies to cushion households and businesses. While politically understandable, these subsidies place enormous strain on national budgets. In some countries they have historically consumed billions of dollars annually—resources that could otherwise be directed toward infrastructure, healthcare or economic development. But subsidies address the symptom rather than the underlying vulnerability.

The real opportunity lies in reducing fuel consumption itself

Even relatively modest improvements in efficiency could generate transformative savings for African economies. Consider a simplified national scenario: if a country consumes 5 billion litres of fuel annually at $1 per litre, its national fuel bill would total $5 billion per year.

If improved efficiency reduced fuel consumption by 20–25%, that country could save between $1 billion and $1.25 billion annually.

For many African governments, such savings could finance large infrastructure projects, strengthen fiscal stability or reduce reliance on external borrowing.

South Africa provides a useful microcosm of this dynamic

Because its fuel price formula is closely linked to international oil markets and currency movements, global price spikes feed quickly into domestic fuel costs. Logistics companies face higher diesel expenses, mining operations see operating costs increase, and agricultural producers must absorb rising transport costs.

These increases ultimately reach consumers through higher food and retail prices, creating inflationary pressure across the economy.

Reducing fuel consumption across the sectors that use the most energy—transport, mining, agriculture and logistics—would therefore significantly strengthen economic resilience.

Technological innovation is increasingly making this possible without requiring expensive infrastructure changes.

One example is Oxytane, a fuel-treatment technology designed to improve combustion efficiency in petrol and diesel engines. By enabling more complete combustion, such technologies allow engines to extract more usable energy from each litre of fuel.

As Zann Regardt Gerwel, Director at ZRG Capital, observes:

“In my view, Africa’s real energy vulnerability lies not only in supply but in how inefficiently fuel is used across transport, mining and power systems. Technologies such as Oxytane that improve combustion efficiency could cut fuel costs while generating measurable carbon credits that strengthen economic resilience to global oil shocks.”

Under certain operating conditions, improved combustion efficiency can deliver fuel-economy improvements of 20–25%, depending on engine type and operational load.

At a fleet level, the financial implications are clear. A logistics company consuming 1 million litres of diesel annually at $1 per litre spends $1 million each year on fuel. A 25% improvement in fuel efficiency would reduce consumption by 250,000 litres, generating annual savings of roughly $250,000.

Multiply these efficiencies across national trucking fleets, mining equipment, agricultural machinery and backup power generators, and the aggregate savings become substantial.

In large economies such as South Africa’s, where billions of litres of fuel are consumed annually, even partial adoption of fuel-efficiency technologies could translate into hundreds of millions—potentially billions—of dollars in national savings each year.

Improved combustion efficiency also carries environmental benefits. Lower fuel consumption reduces emissions and engine wear, helping governments meet climate commitments under frameworks such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change while lowering maintenance costs for businesses.

The broader strategic lesson is clear

Africa cannot control geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, nor can it dictate global oil prices.

But it can control how vulnerable its economies are to those external shocks.

Reducing fuel consumption through smarter technologies and greater efficiency may prove to be one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to strengthen Africa’s economic resilience.

In an increasingly volatile global energy environment, the continent’s stability will depend not only on producing more energy—but on using every litre far more intelligently.

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.