Zimbabwe Fuel Costs Among Highest in the Region - MPs Demand Clarity From Energy Minister

PARLIAMENT has demanded that the Minister of Energy and Power Development, July Moyo deliver a ministerial statement following a spike in fuel prices.

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) on Wednesday increased diesel and petrol prices to US$2.05 and US$2.17 per litre respectively.

The spike was attributed to the Middle East conflict which has caused energy crisis, with oil prices rising to nearly US$120 a barrel.

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Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Caston Matewu said the prices announced are far higher than those in neighbouring countries.

"We take note of the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, where there is a war between Iran, Israel and the US, which has caused the price of oil to increase the price of a single barrel of oil in the past few weeks.

"We note that this has led to fuel increases across the world and SADC is no exception to that. However, the average increase between January and now in fuel in the SADC region is around 5% but the increase in Zimbabwe between January and now is almost 40%.

"This is a massive discrepancy with what is happening within the region as far as the prices for oil are concerned," said Matewu.

Economists say the fuel prices will likely result in the spike in the cost of basic commodities hitting the ordinary citizens hard in the pocket.

Transport operators have already doubled fares in response to the new fuel prices.

Matewu said Moyo should appear before Parliament and explain why fuel is expensive as compared to Zimbabwe's regional counterparts.

"It is with that, Madam Speaker, that we ask that an urgent Ministerial Statement by the Minister of Energy and Power Development be given in this House as a matter of urgency to address and inform the House why our fuel is so expensive and why the price inclination has gone so much more for Zimbabwe than anyone else," said Matewu.