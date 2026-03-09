Senegal Plans to Slash Agency Count to Cut Spending

Senegal plans to eliminate 19 public entities as part of a government program to streamline state structures and reduce budget pressure.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced the measure during a Council of Ministers meeting on March 4. The government expects the move to save 55 billion CFA francs over three years.

The agencies scheduled for closure had combined budget allocations of more than 28 billion CFA francs in 2025. They employ 982 staff and carry total debt of 2.6 billion CFA francs.

The government said removing these structures will allow funds to be redirected to priority sectors.

In addition to the closures, authorities plan to restructure 10 other entities. The process will involve redefining their mandates, adjusting governance frameworks and updating legal structures.

The entities were identified by a working group tasked with reviewing the semi-public sector. The review highlighted overlapping mandates, duplication of administrative functions and potential efficiency gains from consolidation.

Sonko said the reform program will also focus on improving governance of public agencies. Measures will include monitoring payroll costs, harmonizing salary structures and strengthening evaluation systems.

The government has instructed the finance ministry and the secretariat of government to ensure implementation and compliance with the reform plan.

The restructuring of public agencies formed part of the policy platform of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Sonko.

Key Takeaways

Senegal's reform plan reflects broader fiscal pressures across several African economies. Public debt reached about 119% of GDP, increasing pressure on government finances. Rising debt servicing costs and limited fiscal space have pushed authorities to review spending and reduce administrative costs. Many African governments maintain large networks of agencies and semi-public institutions created to implement development programs. Over time, overlapping mandates and weak oversight can increase operating costs. Streamlining these structures is often used to reduce spending and improve efficiency. However, such reforms can face implementation challenges due to political resistance, employment concerns and institutional inertia. Senegal's reform also reflects efforts to restore fiscal discipline after several years of increased borrowing. Improving governance of public agencies and controlling wage bills are common targets in fiscal consolidation programs supported by international lenders. If implemented, the plan could help reduce operating costs and improve budget allocation toward infrastructure, social services and economic development priorities.