Benin: AfDB Backs Benin Deposit Fund With $330,000 to Boost SME Financing

The African Development Bank will provide $330,000 in financial and technical support to the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations du Bénin to help expand financing for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The agreement was signed on Feb. 19 in Cotonou between AfDB officials and CDC Benin. The funding will support the institution's capacity to operate as an investor that channels capital to businesses in Benin and across West Africa.

The project is part of the Capital Markets Development Trust Fund, created in 2019 with funding from Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden. The program aims to strengthen financial institutions and capital markets across Africa.

Under the initiative, CDC Benin will upgrade its governance framework, internal policies and operational procedures. The program also includes staff training and the development of an investment pipeline.

The institution aims to identify at least 3 investment funds dedicated to financing SMEs.

AfDB said the support will help CDC Benin mobilize capital and strengthen financial intermediation in the country.

CDC Benin Chief Executive Officer Maryse Lokossou said the partnership will improve transparency and market credibility and support co-investment opportunities targeting SMEs, women and youth.

The initiative also forms part of the AfDB's broader African Financial Architecture strategy, which aims to strengthen local institutional investors across the continent.

Key Takeaways

Deposit and consignment funds play a role in mobilizing domestic savings and channeling long-term capital into the economy. In many African countries, capital markets remain shallow and banks dominate financial intermediation. Institutions such as CDC Benin are designed to help fill financing gaps by investing in funds and long-term development projects. By strengthening governance and investment capacity, development institutions aim to build pipelines of investable opportunities for local and international investors. Small and medium-sized enterprises often face difficulty accessing long-term capital because they lack collateral, financial records or scale required by commercial banks. Supporting institutions that can structure funds and mobilize investment may increase financing options for these businesses. Development banks also promote environmental, social and governance standards in investment structures to align financing with sustainable development goals. If successful, initiatives such as this could help deepen regional capital markets and expand access to long-term funding for businesses in West Africa.