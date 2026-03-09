Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast Grants Two Lithium Exploration Permits Amid Metals Race

Côte d'Ivoire has granted 2 new lithium exploration permits as the country seeks to expand its mining sector and position itself in the global supply chain for battery metals.

The permits were approved during a Council of Ministers meeting on March 4. The licenses allow companies to conduct geological and geophysical studies to identify lithium deposits used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

One permit was awarded to Stargate Atlantis Minerals SARL and covers exploration zones in the departments of Dianra, Kani and Mankono in the north and west-central parts of the country.

The second permit was granted to Ivoire Lithium Resources SARL and covers exploration areas in M'Batto, Agboville and Adzopé in southeastern Côte d'Ivoire.

Under the country's mining regulations, exploration permits are issued for 4 years. During this period, companies conduct technical studies to determine whether the areas contain commercially viable deposits.

The permits follow an earlier lithium discovery reported in May 2025 on the Agboville and Rubino permits in the southeast. The find was announced by Australia-listed Atlantic Lithium through its local subsidiary Khaleesi Resources.

Lithium has become a strategic mineral as global demand for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems increases.

Ivory Coast already produces gold, manganese and nickel. Authorities aim to expand the mining sector and attract investment in critical minerals.

Key Takeaways

The global push toward electric vehicles and renewable energy has accelerated demand for lithium and other battery metals. Lithium is a key component in lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, smartphones and grid storage systems. As automakers scale electric vehicle production, demand for lithium has risen sharply over the past decade. This trend has triggered a global search for new deposits beyond traditional producers such as Australia, Chile and Argentina. West Africa is emerging as a new frontier for battery metal exploration. Countries including Ghana, Mali, Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire have reported lithium discoveries in recent years. For resource-rich economies, lithium offers an opportunity to diversify exports beyond traditional commodities. However, moving from exploration to production often takes several years. Companies must conduct geological surveys, feasibility studies and environmental assessments before developing a mine. Governments across Africa are also seeking to capture more value from mineral resources by encouraging local processing and participation in global battery supply chains. If significant deposits are confirmed, lithium could become an important contributor to mining revenues and foreign investment in Côte d'Ivoire's economy.