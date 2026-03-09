Liberia: Dagoseh Rallies Commerce Staff As Boakai Presses for Results

Paynesville, Liberia, March 9, 2026 -- Liberia's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, has urged employees of her ministry to intensify their efforts and recommit to delivering meaningful services for the Liberian people.

The Minister issued the call on the sidelines of International Women's Day celebrations, held on March 6, 2026, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

During the event, Minister Dagoseh called on staff to boost productivity in support of the government's national development agenda.

She emphasized that starting Monday, March 9, 2026, employees should be ready to fully engage in their responsibilities and ensure the ministry effectively fulfills its mandate.

Dagoseh noted that this renewed call for diligence is essential to advancing the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), which sets out key national priorities.

Addressing women of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at the celebration, Dagoseh highlighted the importance of unity, dedication, and coordinated action in achieving the government's development objectives.

"It is time for us to work together, speak with one voice, share one message, and take unified action to deliver for the people of Liberia," Dagoseh said, thanking the women for their participation.

Her remarks come as the government intensifies efforts to strengthen performance and accountability across public institutions.

Earlier, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai called on his Cabinet to reinforce coordination, maintain discipline, and focus on delivering tangible results for Liberians.

Earlier, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai called on his Cabinet to reinforce coordination, maintain discipline, and focus on delivering tangible results for Liberians.

He made the statement at a Cabinet meeting on March 5, 2026, at the Executive Mansion Tea House, where ministers reviewed progress on implementing the ARREST Agenda and discussed strategies to accelerate key national development priorities.