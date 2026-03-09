Liberia: 23 Arrested in Nimba

As Security Forces Crack Down on Illegal Firearms

Tappita District, Nimba County - March 9, 2026 -- Joint security forces in Nimba County have arrested twenty-three persons in connection with the alleged illegal possession and discharge of firearms in communities within Tappita District, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has announced.

According to a press release issued by DCP Sam K. Collins, Chief of Press and Public Affairs of the LNP, the suspects were apprehended during a security operation conducted in response to reports of armed individuals allegedly terrorizing residents in New Toe's Town and Unification Town.

The arrests followed complaints from residents who reported that a group of men had been seen in nearby bushes discharging single-barreled guns, killing cattle, and taking belongings from community members. Acting on the information, joint security authorities convened a meeting and immediately launched a fact-finding operation in the affected communities.

During the operation, security personnel entered the area and apprehended 23 suspects believed to be connected to the reported incidents. Authorities also recovered several items, including ten single-barreled guns, eight cutlasses, and five empty gun shells, which investigators believe were used in the alleged activities.

The Liberia National Police said all suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing investigation, while authorities continue efforts to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.

The police further assured residents of Tappita District and surrounding communities that security forces remain committed to maintaining peace and protecting lives and property across the country.

Meanwhile, the LNP is encouraging citizens to continue cooperating with security authorities by reporting suspicious activities in their communities, noting that such collaboration remains critical in preventing crime and strengthening national security.