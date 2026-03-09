Liberia to Reassess City Status Nationwide

Under 2018 Local Government Act

Monrovia, Liberia, March 9, 2026 -- The Ministry of Local Government of Liberia has announced plans to conduct a nationwide reaffirmation of cities in accordance with the Local Government Act of 2018, warning that municipalities that fail to meet established benchmarks could face possible downgrades.

Authorities say the initiative is intended to ensure that cities across the country comply with the legal, administrative, and infrastructural requirements outlined in the 2018 legislation, which is widely regarded as a landmark reform aimed at modernizing Liberia's local governance system.

The Act forms a key component of the country's decentralization agenda, designed to strengthen governance structures outside the capital and expand access to government services in rural communities.

The ministry was subsequently mandated to oversee county administrations, municipalities, and traditional leadership structures while advancing decentralization policies throughout the country.

Addressing reporters after the International Women's Day celebration at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville on Friday, March 6, 2026, Fatima Bintu Sirleaf, Deputy Minister of Urban Affairs designate, confirmed that the reaffirmation exercise is part of broader efforts to strengthen local governance and enhance service delivery across the country.

According to Sirleaf, the initiative aligns with the national development agenda, which seeks to expand government services and opportunities beyond the capital, Monrovia.

"We are going to enhance decentralization of services across the country. Also, we are doing reaffirmation of cities backed by the Local Government Act of 2018," Sirleaf said.

She emphasized that the ministry is working to ensure citizens in rural communities can access essential public services, such as national identification cards and birth certificates, without having to travel long distances to Monrovia.