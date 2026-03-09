Nigeria: Govt to Complete 570MW Alaoji Plant Next Year

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Jennifer Adighije, has assured that the 570 MW Alaoji power plant will be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

Speaking during a tour of the plant with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Power in Abia State, Adighije told lawmakers that the company had taken steps to address previous delays and place the project on a clear recovery trajectory.

She explained that management had compelled the contractor to submit a revised recovery plan to ensure timely completion of the project.

"Previously we experienced some slippages, and we had to compel the contractor to come up with a recovery plan, which they have now done," Adighije said.

According to her, the initial completion target had to be adjusted following the revised work schedule.

"Initially we had envisaged that the project would be completed by the end of this year, but clearly that is not possible. With the revised schedule, we are now working towards completion by the third quarter of 2027. We are prepared as management to provide all the necessary support in terms of engineering, and we have been doing that. That is why we are gaining traction," she said.

"In terms of finances, we ensure that we meet our obligations to the contractor. We are not owing the contractor, so there is absolutely no reason to envisage any slippages for now."

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Victor Nwokolo, said it observed tangible efforts by the company to recover critical equipment and reposition the project for completion.

The lawmaker noted that many infrastructure projects across the power sector have been hampered by delays in clearing imported equipment from Nigerian seaports, particularly those belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

According to him, the situation appeared different in the case of the NDPHC project.