Nigeria: I'll Prevent Health Workers' Strike, Gwagwalada Chair-Elect Says

9 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council, Comrade Kasim Mohammed Ikwa, has pledged that his administration will ensure industrial harmony between the council and labor unions--specifically health workers--to avoid unnecessary strikes.

Ikwa made this statement on Friday at his residence while receiving members of the Gwagwalada branch of the Medical and Health Workers Union, who paid him a congratulatory visit.

He noted that as a former union leader himself, he is well aware of the challenges facing health workers, adding that the health sector will be a top priority for his administration.

"During my electioneering campaigns across the 10 wards of Gwagwalada Area Council, I witnessed several challenges ranging from dilapidated health centers. By the grace of God, we shall tackle these as soon as we assume office," he said.

The branch chairman of the union, who led the delegation, stated that the visit was intended to congratulate the chairman-elect on his victory and to highlight the critical issues facing the council's health sector.

He listed a shortage of manpower, inadequate facilities, and dilapidated health centers--particularly in rural communities--as their primary challenges.

