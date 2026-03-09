Kenya: Floods Damage Nairobi Water Pipelines, Disrupt Supply

Nairobi — Residents in several Nairobi estates are grappling with water supply disruptions after heavy rains damaged key distribution pipelines, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has said.

In a statement on Sunday, the utility said flooding linked to the swollen Nairobi River washed away critical infrastructure, interrupting supply to parts of the city including Buruburu, Kariobangi, Dandora, Eastleigh, Kiambiu, Korogocho and Lower Kabete.

The company noted that the most affected infrastructure includes the Outering Road pipeline at the Nairobi River crossing, the Eastleigh-Kiambiu pipeline, the Korogocho-Dandora pipeline and the Brookeside Drive distribution line serving Lower Kabete and surrounding areas.

"We urge our customers to remain patient as we work around the clock to restore water supply," said acting Managing Director Martin Nang'ole.

"Our teams are committed to resolving these disruptions as swiftly as possible."

According to the water utility, technical teams have already been deployed to assess the damage and begin restoration works.

Specialized equipment including flushing units, mobile workshops and cranes have also been mobilized to accelerate repairs.

Patrol teams have additionally been dispatched to monitor vulnerable river crossings and other high-risk infrastructure points to prevent further damage as heavy rains persist.

Customers experiencing water-related challenges have been advised to report them through the company's toll-free line as engineers continue repair works across affected zones.

The disruptions come as Nairobi continues to experience intense rainfall that has triggered widespread flooding across parts of the capital.

The downpour has already caused significant infrastructure damage including submerged roads, damaged drainage systems and power disruptions after flooding affected installations belonging to Kenya Power in some areas.

Authorities have warned that continued heavy rains could further strain key urban infrastructure, with utilities racing to restore essential services to affected residents.