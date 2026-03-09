Kenya Flood Toll Rises to 42 As Government Pledges Support for Affected Families

Nairobi — The government says the national death toll from the floods that struck on Friday evening currently stands at 42.

The Ministry of Special Programmes says police reports indicate Nairobi has 26 fatalies.

Eastern region has the second highest number of fatalities with 10 cases reported.

Rift valley region recorded 4 fatalities while Nyanza and Coast regions had 1 fatal case each.

Police said the torrential rains caused widespread flooding, destruction of property, road closures, and the displacement of residents in multiple neighborhoods across the city.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant, avoid flooded roads, and exercise extreme caution while traveling as search-and-rescue operations continue.

Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku confirmed the government had deployed emergency response teams to assist affected communities.

Ruku also announced that the government would cover hospital expenses for people injured in the floods and burial costs for families who lost relatives in the disaster.

Authorities said the support aims to ease the burden on households affected by the tragedy.

Floodwaters have caused widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure in parts of Nairobi and other regions, while rescue teams continue evacuating residents from inundated areas.