Liberia: Ex-President Weah, Community Leaders Hail Amb. Kemayah for Liberian Women Empowerment Initiatives

Monrovia — Former Liberian President George Manneh Weah, community leaders, and students have hailed Movement for Economic Empowerment Political Leader Ambassador Dee- Maxwell Kemayah for what they described in separate statements as his consistent commitment to human capacity development and empowerment initiatives across Liberia.

The commendations came during the graduation ceremony of forty-nine Liberian women who completed a vocational skills training program organized by the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) in Paynesville through the support of Ambassador Kemayah and his wife, Rev. Mrs. Dialokai Golanyon-Kemayah.

The training program, which focused on equipping women with practical skills for self-reliance and employment opportunities, was described by speakers as an important step toward strengthening economic independence among young Liberian women.

Weah Applauds Women Empowerment Initiative

In his remark delivered at the ceremony, former President George Manneh Weah applauded Amb. Kemayah for organizing the initiative and expanding opportunities for young Liberians through skills development.

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Hon. Kemayah and his wife for their commitment to empowering young women through skills training and education," Weah said.

"Programs like these create opportunities and open doors for many of our young people."

The former President also further commended MOVEE Political Leader Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. for his continued humanitarian efforts.

"I have known Mr. Kemayah for a long time. His work for humanity cannot be questioned, Mr. Kemayah is my friend for long time," Weah said. "I am a testimony of what it takes to succeed in life. When you remain consistent in what you do, success will follow."

The former president also congratulated the graduates for their perseverance and dedication during the training program, encouraging them to remain focused and determined as they pursue their goals.

"To the graduates, I congratulate you on your hard work and determination," he said.

"Life presents many challenges, but with discipline, determination and hardwork, success is possible."

Community Leaders Praise Amb. Kemayah's Commitment towards humanity and used the occasion to commend Ambassador Kemayah for what they described as his selfless service and continuous efforts aimed at empowering Liberians through education and vocational opportunities. Madam Winifred Taylor, Chairperson of the Paynesville City Hall Community in her remarks stressed that Ambassador Kemayah and his Family who have lived in the Paynesville City Hall Community for the last twenty-seven years has always stood in empathy and solidarity with the community for all these years.

"What I like about Ambassador Kemayah is that whenever anything happens to anyone in the community who is in need, Ambassador Kemayah and his wife will come walking hand in hand to identify. If we had five people like Ambassador Kemayah in our community, our community would be better. God will continue to bless Ambassador Kemayah, his wife and Family and our leadership and community will continue to stand with Ambassador Kemayah and his Family", Madam Taylor asserted.

For her part, Rev. Louise Barnes, Pastor, World Faith Pavilion Church in Voker Mission, Paynesville City, who said she got to know Ambassador Kemayah through his wife, lauded Ambassador Kemayah and his wife for the vision to establish the Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. Women Empowerment and Vocational Skills Training Program, stressing that " Through Ambassador Kemayah and his wife, the program is transforming the lives of women in the Paynesville Community and beyond".

"The program is very impactful, every time I'm passing, I see the women at MOVEE Headquarters going through their training, this is so commendable, Ambassador Kemayah, thank you, God will bless you, you and your wife are doing so well by giving livelihood opportunities for the women in our community, you are changing lives", Rev. Barnes pointed out.

Several other speakers at the program noted that the initiatives of Ambassador Kemayah have helped create pathways for young people, particularly women, to gain practical skills that can lead to employment or entrepreneurship.

Residents of the area praised Kemayah's leadership, stating that his engagement with community members and commitment to development programs demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility toward national progress.

Students Recognize Leadership Role

Graduates of the program also expressed gratitude to Ambassador Kemayah and the MOVEE leadership for providing them with opportunities to acquire skills that can help improve their lives.

As a result, the students honored both Former President George Manneh Weah for his continued leadership in Liberia and Amb. Kemayah, by gowning them.

According to the graduates, Ambassador Kemayah's role in promoting women empowerment and vocational education has made a meaningful difference in the lives of many young Liberians seeking economic independence.

Some of the students noted that his leadership in creating opportunities for skills training and employment reflects the qualities of a leader focused on empowering the next generation.

MOVEE Reaffirms Commitment to Empowerment

During the ceremony, Ambassador Kemayah reaffirmed MOVEE's commitment to initiatives that directly benefit Liberians through practical empowerment programs.

He announced that the women empowerment and vocational skills training initiative will undergo a structural expansion aimed at strengthening its impact effective May 1 this year.

Under the new structure, the program will run for nine months, with six months dedicated to intensive skills training and an additional three months focused on practical internships designed to provide hands-on experience.

Ambassador Kemayah said the internship component will allow participants to gain practical exposure and better prepare them for employment opportunities or entrepreneurial ventures.

During his remarks, Ambassador Kemayah also spoke briefly about personal challenges he has faced in recent months, noting that "government hunt against him and others for supporting the comeback of former President Weah" had deeply affected his family, particularly his mother, who he said became critically ill as a result of shock and trauma after securities entered her apartment at Ambassador Kemayah's residence during the early hours of June 26, 2025 to conduct search following the arrest of Ambassador Kemayah allegedly for misuse of Saudi donated rice and the effect of learning about his imprisonment and is still undergoing medical attention on oxygen.

Despite those difficulties, he emphasized that MOVEE remains focused on programs aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Liberians.

MOVEE Reaffirms Coalition Constituent Membership

Additionally, the MOVEE Political Leader announced that the Movement for Economic Empowerment has officially reaffirmed its constituent membership in the Coalition for Democratic Change, Liberia's immediate past ruling coalition.

He then described the women empowerment and vocational skills training program as part of his movement's broader commitment to empowering women and strengthening communities through economic opportunity.

Amb. Kemayah at the same time encouraged the graduates to use the skills they have acquired to contribute positively to their families, communities and the nation.

"Your hardwork and determination have brought you to this proud moment," he told the graduates.

"You are now equipped with valuable skills and knowledge that will help you contribute meaningfully to your families, communities, and the nation."

The graduation ceremony marked the second cohort of women to complete the Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. Women Empowerment And Vocational Skills Training Program, an initiative supporters say reflects Ambassador Kemayah's goal of strengthening economic empowerment and human capacity development across Liberia.