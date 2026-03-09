Nigeria Trains 78,000 Health Workers in Two Years, Expands Insurance Coverage to 21.7m

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of progress under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the Sector-Wide Approach for coordinating health investments and reforms.

Nigeria recorded progress with its health sector reforms in 2025.

The progress includes training of over 23,000 additional frontline health workers, bringing the total number of trained workers in the last two years to 78,146.

This is contained in the 2025 State of Health of the Nation Report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It was produced by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in line with the National Health Act of 2014.

It provides a comprehensive assessment of progress under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the Sector-Wide Approach for coordinating health investments and reforms.

The report noted that the trained frontline health workers represented 65 per cent of the federal government's target of 120,000 health workers with the aim of strengthening service delivery, particularly at primary healthcare facilities.

The report also highlighted significant progress in expanding financial protection for Nigerians through health insurance.

According to the report, the number of Nigerians with any form of health insurance rose from 19.2 million in 2024 to 21.7 million in 2025, representing about 13 per cent national coverage.

It further disclosed that the government secured a presidential commitment for the full implementation of mandatory health insurance.

It added that capitation and fee-for-service payments were increased by 93 per cent and 378 per cent, respectively, to reflect prevailing economic realities and ensure the sustainability of care.

The report noted that the Basic Health Care Provision Fund 2.0, launched in October 2025 with new fiduciary and operational reforms, enrolled about 2.7 million Nigerians by the fourth quarter of the year.

More progress

On maternal and newborn health care services, the report noted that the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) signed memoranda of understanding with more than 200 health facilities to scale up access to Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) for poor and vulnerable women.

It revealed that CEmONC services reached 19,270 women nationwide, with 20,486 claims reimbursed to 186 facilities, while 242 facilities across the country were empanelled under the maternal component.

The neonatal component of the programme was also launched in seven facilities in Kano and Lagos in September 2025, it noted.

Emergency response services were equally strengthened during the year, with the State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System responding to 26,431 maternal emergencies nationwide, according to the report.

In addition, the Rural Emergency Services for Maternal and Newborn Transport initiative supported 34,331 pregnant women and newborns in 124 local government areas through dedicated rural transport systems.

The report further highlighted progress in disease prevention and treatment programmes.

Nigeria began implementation of the malaria vaccine in Bayelsa and Kebbi states, marking a major milestone in malaria control efforts.

Similarly, the HIV programme maintained treatment coverage above 87 per cent and viral suppression above 95 per cent, contributing to a continued decline in new infections.

Health security

On health security, the federal government launched the second National Action Plan on health security aimed at integrating disease surveillance, immunisation and veterinary services into a coordinated emergency response framework.

The government also introduced the MSDAT digital platform to host interactive dashboards for monitoring health system performance and quality of care.

On strengthening the health value chain, the report noted significant progress in local manufacturing of health products.

It disclosed that a tax waiver of over N6 billion was implemented under the Presidential Executive Order on Health Products, benefiting 47 pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nigeria also inaugurated new facilities, including a Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) factory by Codix Bio and a syringe manufacturing plant with a daily production capacity of 750,000 units.

The report added that 37 pharmaceutical facilities are currently undergoing upgrades to meet international Good Manufacturing Practice standards, while 38 per cent of publicly-procured medicines and health commodities were sourced locally.

To strengthen medicine supply chains and combat counterfeit drugs, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control seized and destroyed over N1 trillion worth of banned, expired and substandard medical products in 2025.

According to the report, the efforts are part of broader reforms aimed at improving governance, financing and service delivery under the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint (2023-2027).

It said the reforms focused on improving maternal and child health, accelerating immunisation, expanding health insurance coverage, strengthening the health workforce, improving supply chains, and enhancing pandemic preparedness.