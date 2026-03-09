Kenya: Muli Demands Probe Into Nairobi Drainage Failures After Floods Kill Over 20 People

Nairobi — National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Augustus Muli has demanded a transparent public audit of Nairobi's drainage and flood management systems following deadly floods that have claimed twenty-six lives and displaced 800 households across the capital.

In a statement issued Sunday, Dr. Muli said the audit was necessary to expose systemic failures that have allowed blocked drainage, poor urban planning, and encroachment on waterways to persist despite repeated government pledges to address the perennial flooding.

"Every heavy rainfall continues to expose the same failures," he said.

Muli said both the National Government and the Nairobi County Government, which have the constitutional mandate to protect lives, maintain drainage infrastructure, and enforce environmental regulations mustshare responsibility for the recurring disaster.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The NLP leader expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones and solidarity with residents whose homes, businesses, and livelihoods were destroyed by the floods.

"The scenes witnessed across Nairobi -- submerged roads, stranded families, destroyed homes, and lives cut short -- are a painful reminder of a crisis this city has endured repeatedly over the years," he said.

Unkept promises

Dr. Muli recalled nationwide floods in 2025 that killed hundreds and displaced hundreds of thousands of people, noting that authorities had promised reforms, relocation from dangerous riverbanks, and improvements to flood management systems.

Despite the pledges, he said Nairobi residents continue to suffer from blocked drainage systems, poor urban planning, encroachment on waterways, and slow emergency response during heavy rains.

He called for immediate emergency assistance for affected families, including shelter, food, and medical support, alongside long-term investment in modern drainage infrastructure and strict enforcement of riparian protection laws.

"The lives of Nairobi residents cannot continue to be treated as collateral damage of poor planning and broken promises," Dr. Muli said.

"The era of empty statements is over -- what the people of Nairobi need now is action, accountability, and leadership."