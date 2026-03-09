Nigeria: 2027 Polls - Parties Scramble to Meet Electoral Act Deadline

ABUJA -- With the release of the 2026 Electoral Act and a revised timetable for the 2027 general elections, political parties are under pressure to meet strict deadlines set by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Although the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, had earlier threatened to boycott the elections unless certain provisions of the law were amended, many political parties have begun adjusting their internal processes to comply with the new requirements.

A review of preparations across the major political parties showed a mixed picture. While some parties say they are ready for the polls, others are grappling with funding challenges, internal disputes and administrative adjustments required by the new electoral framework.

How prepared are the parties?

Following the enactment of the Electoral Act 2026, INEC released a revised timetable for the 2027 general elections, fixing the presidential and National Assembly polls for January 16, 2027.

The law introduces several changes to the electoral process.

One of the major provisions requires political parties to nominate candidates through direct primaries or consensus, effectively abolishing the delegate system previously used in many party conventions.

Another provision prevents courts from halting electoral processes while cases are pending.

In addition, political parties are now required to maintain a comprehensive digital register of members containing personal details, including National Identification Numbers, NIN.

The register must be submitted to INEC at least 21 days before party primaries, congresses or conventions.

These new requirements have forced parties to accelerate internal reforms and administrative preparations.

Labour Party in race against time, searching for funds

The Labour Party, LP, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, is racing against time to secure funding and rebuild its structures, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Following the release of INEC's timetable, the party has intensified its nationwide membership revalidation and registration. However, internal conflicts and financial constraints have slowed some of its activities.

The situation has reportedly made it difficult for the party to organise planned nationwide congresses, with some officials said to be funding party operations from personal resources.

Former Interim National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Tony Akeni, raised concerns over the situation in a leaked memo.

"As the interim National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, I was compelled to relocate to Abuja from my Edo State family abode on August 7, 2025.

"I have since been carrying out all assignments of the office from hotel accommodation without a penny from the Labour Party or its stakeholders, except a N10,000 token for data shared to me," he wrote.

He described the situation as an unwritten "fund-yourself party policy" that was undermining the party's operations.

"Which political party's national image maker in Nigeria funds its national publicity responsibilities solely from personal income, especially an opposition party striving to replace an incumbent government?" he queried.

Despite the challenges, the party leadership insisted preparations were ongoing.

LP has already submitted the list of State Working Committee members for 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to INEC as part of efforts to reposition the party.

Senator Nenadi-Usman has also expressed confidence in the party's grassroots strength, noting that its support base was spread across polling units nationwide.

According to her, "In every polling unit, ward and local government in Nigeria, there is either a serving or retired worker."

Party sources also told Vanguard that the leadership was considering fundraising initiatives, including dinners, sale of party souvenirs and voluntary donations to boost its finances ahead of the polls.

APGA's digital reforms signal early preparations

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, said it had already taken significant steps to comply with the new electoral framework.

The party's spokesperson, Mazi Ejimofor, said APGA began electronic registration of its members as far back as June 1, 2024, long before the passage of the Electoral Act.

"We're very prepared because if you look at what APGA has been doing, even before now, you will realise that it appears we pre-empted the Electoral Act.

"We are the first party to commence electronic registration of members as far back as June 1, 2024," he said.

However, the party acknowledged that new provisions in the Electoral Act, particularly the requirement for National Identification Numbers, NIN, had forced it to update its database.

"So now that it has been introduced, we have gone back to re-validate the membership register to make room for the national registration number stipulated in the Electoral Act," he said.

APGA also urged INEC to ensure its guidelines aligned with the spirit of the Electoral Act and not create additional hurdles for smaller parties.

The spokesman said: "There has to be synergy so that it doesn't look like INEC is trying to stifle smaller parties out of the contest."

The party expressed confidence that it would meet all compliance deadlines but declined to confirm whether it would field a presidential candidate in 2027.

"Well, I can't sit here now and give you that response. When the time comes, you will know," he said.

APC deploys digital database, grassroots funding

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said it had intensified preparations for the 2027 elections with a technology-driven membership database and a new grassroots funding strategy.

National Chairman of the party, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, disclosed that the APC now had a verified digital database of more than 10 million members linked to their National Identity Numbers.

"Our electronic registration gives us real-time access to our members. We know who they are, where they live and how to reach them. This allows us to mobilise efficiently and conduct better and more credible primaries," he said.

Yilwatda also said the party's decision to operate without a Board of Trustees was deliberate, stressing that the APC wanted its members to take ownership of the party.

"APC belongs to its members. That is why we do not have a Board of Trustees. Our members fund the party through dues and other legitimate contributions," he said.

As part of preparations for the 2027 election cycle, the party has inaugurated a National Convention Planning Committee, headed by former speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Bello Masari.

Masari assured party stakeholders that the convention would set a new standard.

"Expectations of Nigerians and the people and the president is that we produce the best convention ever," he said.

PDP says it's ready, ADC cries foul

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also said it was fully prepared for the 2027 elections, despite ongoing internal court disputes.

PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Farida Umar, who expressed confidence in the party's readiness, said: "We are fully prepared. We are fully on ground and ready to take over from this uncertain government of Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress.

"We have conducted our congresses from the ward level to the state level and taken all the necessary steps to remain the PDP that we are."

Umar also dismissed concerns that the party's reduced number of governors could affect its ability to raise funds.

"A party does not necessarily have to rely on governors alone. Even if a party has no governor at all, it can still survive," she said.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, confirmed that the party had commenced digital registration of members in compliance with the new electoral law.

"We have studied the new Electoral Act and made critical observations. Irrespective of that, we are preparing. That is why we have begun the digital registration of our members," he said.

However, African Democratic Congress, ADC, warned that the timeline set by INEC could make compliance difficult for opposition parties.

ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the requirement for a nationwide digital membership register within a short period was unrealistic.

"It is almost practically impossible for us to do this. What took the ruling party more than one year to do is what they expect us to do within one month," he said.

According to him, the situation can disadvantage opposition parties.

"This is a situation where the ruling party is trying to emasculate us, and we are fighting a battle for survival," he said.

Despite the concerns, political parties across the country are stepping up preparations as the countdown to the 2027 general elections gathers momentum.