Nigeria: Amnesty International Raises Awareness On Women, Girls' Rights in FCT

Amnesty International has sensitised residents of Iddo-Sarki community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the rights of women and girls as part of activities marking International Women's Day.

The campaign focused on educating women, girls and community members on their rights, available legal protections and channels for seeking justice in cases of abuse or discrimination.

Speaking during the outreach on Saturday, the Programme Manager of Amnesty International, Barbara Magaji, said the initiative was inspired by the theme of the 2026 Women's Day celebration, which focused on rights and justice for women.

According to Magaji, Amnesty International recognised that many women and girls in the rural community level are often unaware of their rights or the laws that protect them.

"So we looked at the theme of the year, which talks about 'Rights, Justice, Action For ALL Women and Girls'.

"In the course of our work, we see that many women and girls at community levels do not even understand what their rights are or even know what the laws are, not to talk of seeking redress and justice. So, we thought it wise to do this."

Magaji explained that Amnesty International deliberately extended the campaign beyond urban centres to rural communities to ensure inclusiveness in human rights awareness.

"Human rights are for everyone. That is why we identified a community in the FCT for this outreach.

"We are not only doing this here; our volunteers and supporters in about six states are also carrying out similar activities to commemorate the rights of women and girls," she added.

To ensure effective communication, Magaji said the campaign team used multiple languages spoken in the community, including English, Pidgin, Hausa and the Gbagyi/Gbari dialect.

Representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria Abuja Branch, joined Amnesty International to enlighten residents on various forms of violence against women and available legal remedies.

The chairperson of FIDA, Abuja Branch, Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, explained that violence against women goes beyond physical abuse and includes acts such as sexual coercion, eviction from homes and other forms of gender-based violence.

"Many people think violence must be physical before it becomes an offence.

"However, there are other forms such as sexual and gender-based violence, coercion and even domestic actions like evicting a woman from her home," she said.

She advised victims of abuse to prioritise their safety by leaving dangerous environments and reporting incidents immediately to enable authorities to preserve evidence and pursue justice.

"In cases of physical or sexual violence, victims should report immediately. Delays such as bathing or cleaning up may destroy evidence that could help secure justice," she explained.