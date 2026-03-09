Nigeria: International Women's Day - NHRC, CISLAC Urge More Women Representation in Governance, Politics

Despite Nigeria having a population of over 104 million women, their presence in governance remains extremely limited.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), on Sunday, called for more women representation in leadership political positions.

They made the call in separate statements shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday to commemorate the 2026 International Women's Day.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, noted Nigeria's low level of women's representation.

"In political and decision-making spaces, inclusive governance cannot be achieved without the meaningful participation of women," he wore in the statement.

Since 2025, there has been a clamour for more women's representation in the political sector. One of such is the Special Seats Bill, which seeks to reserve additional seats exclusively for women in the National and State Assemblies.

Only 21 women serve in the National Assembly - four senators and 17 members of the House of Representatives - while only 48 of 991 state lawmakers are women, hence, the call for more representation.

Also, Mr Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged Nigerians to advance and invest in women because it is "a constitutional imperative and a key driver of sustainable development."

According to him, investing in women in Nigeria would create a stronger and more equitable society.

He also pushed for the implementation of laws and policies designed to protect women and girls and provide access to justice.

Mr Ojukwu said women are at the receiving end of insecurity, being exposed to violence, loss of livelihoods and exploitation.

Highlighting the theme of the Day's commemoration, "Give to Gain," Mr Ojukwu said Nigeria must move beyond discussions and aim at sustainable actions.

This will help women and girls enjoy their rights fully, he said.

He reaffirmed the NHRC's commitment to promote the rights of women and girls across the country.

However, he highlighted the incidence of early and forced marriage in some communities as concerning. Mr Ojukwu said that this practice impedes the well-being of the girl-child and particularly exposes them to health risks.

Calling for the protection of girls and women, he said, "As we commemorate International Women's Day, we must reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society where every woman and girl can live free from violence, discrimination and fear, and where their rights and dignity are fully respected."

CISLAC challenges political parties

The CISLAC also challenged political parties over their dismal representation of women.

In a statement by the group, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal 'Rafsanjani' Musa, said, "Political parties in Nigeria have not demonstrated sufficient commitment to gender balance and the deliberate inclusion of women in political leadership and decision-making positions."

Mr Musa noted that despite the efforts in recent years in raising awareness, "structural inequalities, discrimination, and limited representation in decision-making spaces continue to undermine the full participation of women in Nigeria's democratic and development processes."

He therefore called for transformative reforms in laws, policies, and institutional practices for immediate state intervention to accelerate the development, protection, and political participation of women and girls across Nigeria.

"Transformative changes in governance, legal frameworks, and institutional practices are necessary to accelerate the development of women and girls in Nigeria. Without deliberate gender transformation, the progress we have made over the years risks being eroded," he stated.

The low level of representation is restrictive to women's influence in governance, he said.

The global community has celebrated International Women's Day since 1911. The Day is commemorated on 8 March annually.

According to the United Nations, "no nation has closed the legal gaps between men and women. Right now, women have only 64 per cent of the legal rights that men hold worldwide," and as such, this year's theme demands an end to women's underrepresentation.

Similarly, Mr Musa called for women's economic empowerment to overcome poverty, access to credit facilities, and economic opportunities. He noted that this serves as a double edged sword to build a sustainable national development.

Other issues highlighted include gender-based violence. While condemning this, Mr Musa called on all stakeholders to work collectively in order "to strengthen accountability mechanisms, ensure the protection of women and girls, and guarantee justice for victims."

He also commended the resilience and contributions of the Nigerian women to society.