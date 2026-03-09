Nigeria: IWD - We Must Create Opportunities for Every Nigerian Girl - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said it is the duty of government and society to continue creating conditions where every Nigerian girl can learn and every woman can thrive economically.

Tinubu stated this in a statement on his X handle on Sunday to mark International Women's Day, where he celebrated the strength and contributions of Nigerian women to national development.

"Today, on International Women's Day, I celebrate the women of Nigeria, at home and abroad," the president said.

He noted that across homes, farms, markets, offices and leadership spaces, Nigerian women continue to demonstrate strength, courage and determination that help hold the nation together.

"They are mothers who nurture, entrepreneurs who build, professionals who lead, and citizens who continue to shape the destiny of our country with resilience and dignity," he said.

The president also acknowledged the role women have played in Nigeria's democratic journey and in supporting families and communities across the country.

"Nigeria's progress has always carried the imprint of women who refused to accept limits placed before them.

"From those who fought for our democracy to the millions who labour daily to support their families and communities, their contributions to nation-building are profound." he said.

Tinubu stressed that creating opportunities for girls and women remains essential for the country's development.

"Our duty as a government and as a society is to continue creating the conditions where every Nigerian girl can learn, every woman can thrive economically, and every voice can contribute to our national development," he said.

He added that the advancement of women is closely tied to the progress of the country.

"When Nigerian women rise, Nigeria rises," the president said, while wishing women across the country a happy International Women's Day.