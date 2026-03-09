South Africa: Sanitary Pads Safe Despite Chemical Findings Says Health Minister

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says women and girls can continue using sanitary products without fear.

Motsoaledi spoke after a study found small amounts of chemicals in menstrual products sold in South Africa.

The research was conducted by the Department of Chemistry at the University of the Free State.

In February 2026, researchers reported that endocrine disrupting chemicals were found in all 23 sanitary pads and panty liners that were tested.

The chemicals included parabens, phthalates and bisphenols.

After the findings were published, many women began questioning whether the products were still safe to use.

The government responded by holding a joint media briefing through the Social Protection, Community and Human Development cluster.

The briefing aimed to explain the research findings and reassure the public.

Motsoaledi said the chemicals, known as endocrine disrupting chemicals, cannot be completely avoided or removed from everyday products.

He said the study found that the levels in menstrual products were very low.

According to Motsoaledi, none of the tested products need to be removed from the market.

"The regulatory authorities in South Africa will continue to play their role in regulating the products as they were doing prior to this study," he said.

He also said the research did not prove that the chemicals cause harm to women or girls.

"But most important is that this or any other study has not established a causal relationship between the detected chemicals and adverse health outcomes in women or girls," said Motsoaledi.

He said women and girls should feel reassured.

"Women and girls can be reassured that it remains safe to use sanitary pads," he said.

Motsoaledi added that the presence of these chemicals does not mean the products are dangerous.

He explained that sanitary products are not regulated by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority because they are considered low risk.