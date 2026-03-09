Liberia: Citizens of Fuamah and Senoyea Laud Rep. Fahnbulleh

8 March 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

March 9, 2026: Over the weekend, residents of Fuamah and Senoyea in Bong County Electoral District #7 gathered in Fuamah to commend their lawmaker, Representative Foday E. Fahnbulleh, for his inclusive leadership and impactful development initiatives since taking office.

The event brought together community leaders, youth representatives, women's groups, and local authorities, all of whom praised the representative for ensuring that development efforts reach every sector of the district.

According to residents, the recognition was intended to highlight Representative Fahnbulleh's ongoing commitment to engaging with communities and advancing development throughout the district.

Participants noted that he maintains regular contact with constituents and supports initiatives that foster unity and improve living conditions in Fuamah, Senoyea, and nearby areas.

Chief Moses Kollie of Fuamah, speaking on behalf of the residents, thanked Representative Fahnbulleh for prioritizing the needs of ordinary citizens and maintaining strong ties with communities, especially those that previously felt overlooked.

Madam Sarah Karmo, Chairlady of the Senoyea Women Association, praised the lawmaker for championing women's empowerment and encouraging greater female participation in community development.

Youth leader Samuel Johnson of Senoyea described Representative Fahnbulleh's performance as commendable, noting that youth have benefited from programs that promote education and engagement. "We appreciate that our lawmaker includes young people in the district's development agenda," he said.

Elder Daniel Gbessay of Fuamah Town emphasized the importance of cooperation between the lawmaker and residents. He highlighted Representative Fahnbulleh's open-door policy, which allows citizens to express concerns and contribute ideas for the district's progress.

In response, Representative Foday E. Fahnbulleh expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to serving District #7 with dedication and transparency.

He assured residents that he will continue collaborating with community leaders, youth groups, and women's organizations to advance development across Fuamah, Senoyea, and other communities in the district, emphasizing that improving living conditions remains his top priority.

