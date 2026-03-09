Liberia: Group Urges Moj, LIS to Probe LFA President Raji's Citizenship

Congo Town — The Grassroots Liberation Movement has called on the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) and the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) to immediately investigate the citizenship status of Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Ishola Raji, amid growing public debate over his nationality.

The call was made during a press conference in Congo Town, Monrovia, where the group urged authorities to clarify the issue in the interest of transparency and in accordance with Liberia's laws.

The group's call comes at a time when controversy surrounding Mr. Raji's citizenship has intensified, particularly as he prepares to contest for a third term as LFA President. The LFA elective congress is scheduled for April 18, 2026, in Harper, Maryland County, where Raji is expected to face challenger Cassell Anthony Kuoh, raising tensions within Liberia's football community.

Presenting the group's position, Executive Director Sam D. Gegeh urged the Liberia Immigration Service, under the Ministry of Justice's supervision, to thoroughly review and verify the LFA President's nationality.

"As such, we call on the Justice Ministry to seize this matter and ensure that the Liberia Immigration Service performs its duty by carefully reviewing and verifying the citizenship status of the President of the Liberia Football Association," Gegeh stated.

Gegeh also emphasized that the organization has full confidence in the professionalism and competence of the Liberia Immigration Service, headed by Commissioner Elijah Rufus, and believes the institution will take appropriate steps to investigate the matter in the interest of accountability and transparency.

Concerns about Mr. Raji's citizenship have been raised in recent months by several groups, including the Student Unification Party (SUP) at the University of Liberia, which has also called for clarity. However, the issue remains unresolved, fueling continued public debate ahead of the upcoming football association elections.

According to the Grassroots Liberation Movement, the Liberia Immigration Service, formerly known as the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization, was established in 1956 to enforce immigration laws, regulate migration, and protect Liberia's national borders.

The group noted that the LIS operates as a paramilitary institution under the Ministry of Justice, tasked with regulating the movement of non-Liberians, issuing residence permits, and safeguarding national security by monitoring people's movement across Liberia's land, sea, and air borders.

Gegeh stressed that conducting a transparent investigation into the LFA President's citizenship status would help strengthen public confidence in national institutions and ensure that the country's laws governing citizenship and leadership positions in national organizations are respected.

"We believe addressing this issue will strengthen public confidence in our institutions and ensure that the laws of Liberia are upheld," he concluded.