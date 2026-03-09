Liberia: Water Crisis Hit David Dean's Town

Residents of David Dean's Town in Kokoyah District#1, Bong County, are raising alarm over a worsening shortage of safe drinking water, calling on their District Representative, Prince K. Koinah, to urgently repair a community reservoir he constructed during the 2023 electoral campaign.

The residents say the facility, once the town's main source of clean water, has been out of service for months, forcing hundreds of people to travel long distances daily to find water.

Community members told reporters that the reservoir's breakdown has created severe hardship, especially for women and children who must fetch water for household use. According to them, the situation has now reached a critical point, with many residents walking for nearly two hours to reach alternative water sources in neighboring areas.

Those unable to make the long journey now depend on the town's only two functional hand pumps. Each day, residents form long queues and wait patiently for their turn. Some residents described waiting for several hours, particularly during early-morning and evening periods when water demand peaks.

Residents explained that the community previously relied on the reservoir system constructed by Representative Koinah during his 2023 campaign to improve living conditions, greatly reducing the burden of fetching water.

However, according to several residents, the reservoir stopped functioning after 24 batteries installed to power the system began to malfunction.

They claimed that a technician working with the lawmaker took 22 of the batteries to Gbarnga for repairs, but the batteries have not returned to the town, leaving the water system completely inoperable.

Community members warned that if the lawmaker is unable to repair the reservoir, he should consider removing the damaged structure from the community's land so that alternative solutions can be explored to address the town's growing water crisis.

The residents stressed that access to clean and safe drinking water is not only a basic necessity but also a critical public health issue. They fear that continued reliance on unsafe or distant water sources will expose the community to waterborne diseases and health risks.

The reservoir was personally constructed by the lawmaker in 2023 to help provide safe drinking water for the residents of David Dean's Town. However, he suggested that the current controversy surrounding the facility has been politicized by some members of the community.

Despite acknowledging that the reservoir is currently not operational, Mr. Forkpa said Representative Koinah is considering upgrading the water system in the near future as part of efforts to provide a more sustainable solution to the community's water needs.

Residents, however, say they hope action will come sooner rather than later, as the struggle for safe drinking water continues to affect daily life in the town.