Nigeria: Osimhen Warns Galatasaray Teammates Liverpool Wont Be Easy

Ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash with Liverpool at Rams Park in Istanbul, Victor Osimhen, has warned his Galatasaray teammates that the tie won't be easy but did not rule out victory if they do the right things on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles striker scored Galatasaray's only goal winner in an Istanbul Derby Saturday night against Wilfred Ndidi's Beşiktaş to move the Turkish Lig champions to 61 points, four points clear of second-placed Fenerbahçe at 57.

Osimhen admitted he would have loved to avoid the Premier League champions at this stage of the competition, but it was not to be so.

"The victory against Besiktas will of course lift us, but we need to keep our feet on the ground," he warned.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Liverpool are a strong and ambitious team.

"We will be playing at home, which is an advantage for us.

"If we're careful, along with the lessons from playing together against Besiktas, I am confident we will do well too, even if it won't be easy.

"We'll fight for it, the Super Eagles Vice captain stressed ahead of the Last 16 clash in Istanbul.

Last year, Galatasaray pipped Liverpool in the group stage of the Champions League in Istanbul with Osimhen the match winner from the penalty spot.

Going into the Tuesday clash with Liverpool promises to be another bruising battle as Galatasaray will rely on their prized striker to get the job done, the way he did against Beşiktaş at the weekend.

Osimhen headed home Leroy Sane's corner in the 39th minute and that proved to be the difference between the two Istanbul rivals.

The goal was Osimhen's 11th in the Super Lig this season.

Tuesday's Champions League Last 16 tie is scheduled to kick-off Tuesday @6.45pm.