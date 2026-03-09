Nigeria: La Liga - Akor Adams On Target As Rayo Vallecano Hold Sevilla

Nigerian international striker Akor Adams was on the scorer's sheet in Sevilla's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night in the Spanish LaLiga.

Sevilla that were home at their Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, first break on the counter led to the game's first goal.

The home side broke through the right, and ex-Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta swooped a cross into the box, which was tapped home by Akor Adams for his seventh league goal this season.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Two minutes later, the ex-Montpellier striker had the chance to double the lead after he was played in by Alexis Sanchez, but the resulting attempt was wide.

Sevilla grew into the game, and Adams had another chance to score a second goal, but missed in quick succession.

Rayo Vallecano then drew level five minutes after the restart. Fran Perez won a foul on the edge of the Sevilla box after he was infringed by Azpilicueta.

The resulting free kick was placed into the top corner by the 23-year-old Spanish winger.

This season, Sevilla under Matias Almeyda watch, have found it hard to secure a consistent run of wins.

In 28 league games, Sevilla have secured just seven wins; meanwhile, they've lost five more than the number of victories they've secured.

RESULTS

FA Cup

Fulham 0-1 Southampton

Port Vale 1-0 Sunderland

Leeds 3-0 Norwich

LaLiga

Villarreal 2-1 Elche

Getafe 2-0 Betis

Sevilla 1-1 Vallecano

Valencia 3-2 Alaves

NPFL

Katsina 1-2 Kwara

Abia War 2-0 Shooting

K'Pillars 1-0 Barau FC

Khalifa 1-0 Bayelsa

Nasarawa 1-0 Ikorodu

Plateau 3-0 Tornadoes

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rangers 4-1 Remo Stars

Rivers Utd 3-1 Insurance

W'Wolves 2-1 Enyimba