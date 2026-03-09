Nigeria: La Liga - Akor Adams On Target As Rayo Vallecano Hold Sevilla

Nigerian international striker Akor Adams was on the scorer's sheet in Sevilla's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night in the Spanish LaLiga.
Sevilla that were home at their Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, first break on the counter led to the game's first goal.
The home side broke through the right, and ex-Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta swooped a cross into the box, which was tapped home by Akor Adams for his seventh league goal this season.
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
Two minutes later, the ex-Montpellier striker had the chance to double the lead after he was played in by Alexis Sanchez, but the resulting attempt was wide.
Sevilla grew into the game, and Adams had another chance to score a second goal, but missed in quick succession.
Rayo Vallecano then drew level five minutes after the restart. Fran Perez won a foul on the edge of the Sevilla box after he was infringed by Azpilicueta.
The resulting free kick was placed into the top corner by the 23-year-old Spanish winger.
This season, Sevilla under Matias Almeyda watch, have found it hard to secure a consistent run of wins.
In 28 league games, Sevilla have secured just seven wins; meanwhile, they've lost five more than the number of victories they've secured.
RESULTS
FA Cup
Fulham 0-1 Southampton
Port Vale 1-0 Sunderland
Leeds 3-0 Norwich
LaLiga
Villarreal 2-1 Elche
Getafe 2-0 Betis
Sevilla 1-1 Vallecano
Valencia 3-2 Alaves
NPFL
Katsina 1-2 Kwara
Abia War 2-0 Shooting
K'Pillars 1-0 Barau FC
Khalifa 1-0 Bayelsa
Nasarawa 1-0 Ikorodu
Plateau 3-0 Tornadoes
Rangers 4-1 Remo Stars
Rivers Utd 3-1 Insurance
W'Wolves 2-1 Enyimba