Liberia: Governors Endorse Wecc and Anti-Corruption Court

-Commit to Ensuring Success of Both Courts

Tubmanburg, Bomi County, March 9, 2026 -- The National Council of Governors (NCG) of Liberia has formally pledged its full support for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) and the National Anti-Corruption Court (NACC), committing to work with the government and relevant institutions to ensure the success of both courts.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 6, 2026, at City Hall in Tubmanburg, the Council, representing all of Liberia's ethnic groups, commended the Legislature and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. for creating the legal and executive framework for the courts.

"We congratulate the Honorable Legislature for passing Joint Resolution No. 001/2024, laying the foundation for establishing the Courts," the statement read.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Governors also lauded the President for approving the resolution and issuing Executive Orders to establish the Office for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia.

"We further congratulate the President for issuing Executive Order No. 131 on May 2, 2024, creating the Office for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia, and also issuing Executive Order No. 148 to replace Executive Order No. 131," the statement added.

Highlighting financial and collaborative support, the NCG said: "We congratulate and stand with the Government of Liberia for providing funding grant for the Office for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia. We thank the International Community and all Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other Liberians for their support."

The statement also emphasized the role of a two-day High-Level Dialogue held from March 5-6, 2026, in Tubmanburg, which allowed governors to review the draft laws establishing both courts and provide input. The Council noted that the dialogue "has given us the capacity and knowledge to educate our people."

Concluding the statement, the Governors reaffirmed their voluntary commitment: "We, the undersigned, have voluntarily made the commitment to work with the OWECC-L fully and confirm that we agree with and accept these draft laws to be submitted to His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., for submission to the Honorable Liberian Legislature. Speaking on behalf of the people of Liberia, each of us, the Governors of Liberia, has signed this statement."

The declaration was signed by governors representing Liberia's 16 ethnic groups, including Stephen Karmo, National Chairman; Issata Sesay, National Vice Chair; D. Obediah Toe, National Secretary; Momo J. Bear; Theresa P. Wylie; and Esther J. S. Clarke.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberia has prioritized strengthening accountability, justice, and the rule of law by creating specialized courts to address high-level crimes.

War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC):

The WECC will prosecute individuals accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and complex economic offenses, including large-scale financial fraud and embezzlement. The court aims to address Liberia's historical challenges of impunity following civil conflicts, ensuring accountability while reinforcing public confidence in the judicial system.

National Anti-Corruption Court (NACC):

The NACC is dedicated to combating corruption, including bribery, misappropriation of public funds, and official misconduct. The court is designed to accelerate investigations and prosecutions of corruption cases, serve as a deterrent, and promote transparency and good governance.

Both courts form part of a national strategy endorsed by the Liberian government, civil society, and the international community, reflecting Liberia's commitment to justice, accountability, and public trust.