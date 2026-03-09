Nigeria: Borno Attack - B/Haram in Control of Ngoshe - Locals

Boko Haram terrorists are still in control of Ngoshe town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, five days after a deadly attack that left soldiers and civilians dead, local and security sources have said.

The terrorists abducted more than 100 women and children during the attack on the community. They also killed some soldiers, the chief imam of the town and several community elders during the assault, which occurred shortly after Muslims broke their fast on Wednesday.

Local and security sources said the terrorists first attacked a military base belonging to the 82 Division Task Force Battalion before storming the community and an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

A security source said the attackers overpowered the troops due to their large numbers and later moved into the town, where they carried out the mass abduction.

However, the Nigerian military reportedly killed more than 50 Boko Haram terrorists who carried out the attack on the military base in Borno State.

Following the attack, surveillance aircraft tracked the terrorists along their known escape routes and carried out precision strikes on their positions, killing over 50 insurgents, it was gathered.

When Daily Trust contacted residents in Pulka on Sunday, where displaced people from Ngoshe are currently taking refuge, sources interviewed said the terrorists were still in the town.

However, a security source told our correspondent that efforts to clear the terrorists from the community were ongoing.

"Yes, Ngoshe is still under the control of the terrorists, but a plan is underway to retake the town very soon," he said.

The terrorists captured the town on Wednesday last week and later claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday.

They also bragged about beheading soldiers and declared that they were determined to observe the Eid al-Fitr prayers in the town.

In a video circulating online, which Daily Trust reviewed, a group of five young men who introduced themselves as members of Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna lidda'awati wal-Jihad under the leadership of Imam Abu Umaima claimed they had annexed the town and changed its name to Daula Islamia (Caliphate).

The leader of the group, who spoke in Hausa, said: "As you can see today, 16/9/1447 (Thursday, March 6, 2026), we are inside the central mosque in Ngoshe.

"People in this town said we could not conquer Ngoshe. But with the help of God, we have already conquered the town, and, by His grace, we will remain here and change its name to a caliphate. At the end of Ramadan, we will observe the Eid al-Fitr prayer inside Ngoshe.

"We have slaughtered them, abducted their women and children and enslaved them. They are our lawful property to use as ordained by God.

"We have conquered Ngoshe and will remain here. We are willing to die for this cause. It is our third day in this town, and we will extend the fight and reclaim more places from here to Maiduguri, and even up to Abuja."

I watched B/Haram beheading my colleagues - Soldier

In an interview, a soldier who narrowly escaped the onslaught narrated how he watched the terrorists behead his colleagues at close range.

The soldier, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, told our correspondent that the gory sight of how the assailants snuffed life out of the young soldiers left him traumatised.

"We were fighting the terrorists as usual, but they overpowered us due to their large numbers and superior ammunition.

"Suddenly, about ten terrorists surrounded our position and captured four soldiers. In fact, I said my last prayer, but as God would have it, none of them saw me.

"I watched how they slaughtered them like chickens, chopped off their heads and set our operational vehicles and buildings on fire.

"When they finally overran the camp, we started running into the bush. They were shooting at us and killing people. An officer was shot in the stomach. He was bleeding, and we carried him, but we had to drop him at some point when the exchange of fire became intense. We are still searching for him.

"Only God knows how I managed to escape. I just found myself running several kilometres to Pulka. We called for reinforcements, but the air component struck out of target.

"Our signal was that Boko Haram fighters were inside the camp. They had taken over the position, burning houses, churches and vehicles and killing people on sight. But the jet struck on top of the mountain where villagers and soldiers had fled for safety," he said.

'Only 36 out of 214 soldiers remained'

The soldier also revealed that by the time the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the theatre arrived at the scene, only 36 soldiers, including the base commander and other officers, were on the ground.

He said the formation had over 200 soldiers, but many of them fled, four were beheaded and several others are still missing in action.

"When the GOC came, instead of commending our courage and resilience, he started shouting at us, saying we did not give our best.

"We asked them to provide us with MRAPs and other equipment, but they refused. Even the brigade commander could not sleep in Ngoshe when he came here the last time. He returned to Pulka," he said.

He lamented that they had received signals to return to Ngoshe and take over the base but lacked sufficient manpower to do so.

"It is not possible for the 36 soldiers that remain to go back and face these terrorists.

"As I'm talking to you now, I'm looking for a vehicle that will convey me to Maiduguri, where I will board a commercial car to my hometown. In fact, I'm tired of this job," he added.

He also expressed fears that the shelling by the air component might have killed some of the women and children abducted by the terrorists.