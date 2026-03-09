Nigeria: APC Members Allege Plans to Manipulate Congress List in Kwara

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State on Saturday stormed the private residence of its chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, protesting alleged attempts to alter the list of party executives affirmed during the last congress.

The protesters, in a viral video, accused the leadership of trying to replace the names of affirmed executives with preferred candidates.

According to one of them, "We followed the directive of the national leadership that the congress should be done by affirmation. The existing executives were returned unopposed and everything was done openly.

"But what we are seeing now is an attempt to doctor the list and replace the names of those who were affirmed. That is why we have come to register our protest."

The protesters called on the national leadership of the APC to intervene and ensure that the authentic list of executives affirmed during the congresses is respected.

They warned that any attempt to alter the results could deepen divisions within the party and destabilize its structure in Kwara State ahead of 2027.

Daily Trust had reported the affirmation of the leadership in Ilọrin attended by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and prominent members of the party.

Reacting to the protest during a telephone chat with Daily Trust on Sunday, Prince Sunday Fagbemi described the aggrieved members as "ignorant" and said no appointments or announcements have been made.

"Everything they are doing is speculative and they are being instigated by some unguarded people that one shouldn't bother about. They have just come to trespass on my property," he said.

He added that the protesters should have submitted their letters of protest to the party office instead of taking matters into their own hands.

The chairman urged APC members not to follow individuals acting on speculation.

"I just want everybody to be law-abiding. We can see that this might be a scenario of the Hands of Esau and Voice of Jacob. Some people are trying to penetrate us, and they should not be allowed to misuse them," he said.